St. Mary’s County, Maryland – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at 14 businesses throughout St. Mary’s County, shedding light on the vigilance of local establishments in upholding alcohol regulations. While the majority proved to be in compliance with Maryland law, two businesses failed the test, prompting further action by the authorities.

On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 3 p.m., the enforcement unit deployed an undercover 20-year-old individual dressed casually in jeans and an athletic shirt to pose as a customer seeking to purchase alcoholic beverages. The operation aimed to evaluate how effectively local businesses adhered to the state’s stringent regulations concerning the sale of alcohol to minors.

Of the 14 establishments visited, 12 were found to be diligently following Maryland law by requesting identification from the underage person, thereby refusing to sell them alcohol. The businesses in compliance included Captain Sam’s in Bushwood, Cooks Liquor in Hollywood, DJ’s One Stop Shop in Mechanicsville, Fred’s Liquor in Charlotte Hall, Korner Karryout in Mechanicsville, Leonardtown Wine & Spirits in Leonardtown, Lighthouse in Charlotte Hall, New Market Exxon in Charlotte Hall, Race-N In in Mechanicsville, St Mary’s Gas Station in Clements, Third Base Store in Leonardtown, and Village Liquors in Chaptico.

However, the inspection revealed that two businesses failed to ask for identification or corroborate the individual’s age, inadvertently allowing the underage person to purchase alcohol. These businesses, found in violation, were Big Dogs’ Paradise in Mechanicsville and Murphy’s Town & Country in Avenue.

The findings of these compliance checks were promptly forwarded to the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board for further review and potential action. The board will investigate the violations, ensuring that the businesses found in non-compliance with the law are held accountable for their oversight.

St. Mary’s County law enforcement authorities are committed to ensuring the responsible sale of alcohol, especially to prevent underage individuals from accessing alcoholic beverages. These compliance checks play a crucial role in maintaining the safety and well-being of the community by discouraging underage drinking and promoting responsible business practices.

The Alcohol Enforcement Unit of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducts periodic compliance checks to remind businesses of their legal obligations regarding alcohol sales and to reinforce the importance of adhering to these regulations. By upholding the law, local establishments can contribute to the safety and well-being of the community, particularly its young residents, and avoid potential legal consequences.

In the wake of these recent compliance checks, it is expected that businesses across St. Mary’s County will remain vigilant in checking identifications and upholding the law when selling alcoholic beverages. The results serve as a reminder of the critical role that businesses play in preventing underage drinking and contributing to a safe and law-abiding community.

