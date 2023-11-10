La Plata, MD — In a collaborative effort to bolster workforce development initiatives and advance education in Southern Maryland, leaders from the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) recently engaged in a productive session with the leadership team of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM). The meeting, held on November 3, focused on discussing CSM’s strategic plan, touring key campuses, and fostering dialogue to strengthen the partnership between the institutions.

CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, emphasizing the importance of joint efforts with regional partners to ensure success for Southern Maryland. Dr. Wilson highlighted the significance of prioritizing student access, momentum, and mobility in all endeavors to build a prosperous future for the region.

“I deeply respect the work of the AACC and am well aware that AACC is chief among CSM’s key advocates and partners,” Dr. Wilson stated, acknowledging the instrumental role AACC plays in supporting community colleges nationwide.

The AACC team, led by various key personnel, including Assistant Project Manager Registered Apprenticeships Lauren Buckley, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Dr. Kevin Christian, and Senior Vice President of Academic and Workforce Development Jen Worth, engaged in comprehensive discussions throughout the day. The agenda included insights into CSM’s commitment to strengthening business partnerships, fostering collaborative communities, and serving as a hub for learning, credentialing, workforce development, and student mobility in Southern Maryland.

“The College of Southern Maryland’s Division of Continuing Education and Workforce Development is dedicated to three things: investing in emerging skills needs through training, responding to the needs of business, and reshaping our workforce delivery system to meet the future needs of the region,” shared Ellen Flowers-Fields, Vice President of the Division of Continuing Education and Workforce Development at CSM.

Emphasizing the importance of a highly educated and skilled labor force, Flowers-Fields highlighted CSM’s dedication to addressing the evolving needs of businesses in the region. She expressed gratitude for AACC’s commitment and the valuable insights shared during the visit.

The AACC team heard from various CSM representatives throughout the day, including Workforce Development Executive Director Kelly Winters, Velocity Center Executive Director Lesley Quattlebaum, and Maryland Center for Environmental Training Director Melissa Coker.

As both institutions work towards aligning educational initiatives with workforce demands, the collaboration between CSM and AACC reflects a shared commitment to providing diverse and inclusive training opportunities. The ongoing partnership aims to fortify the workforce pipeline in Maryland, contributing to economic development and increased educational attainment.

The visit concluded with optimism as CSM and AACC expressed their dedication to further collaboration, recognizing the collective impact on the state’s and nation’s workforce development. The partnership between these educational entities remains crucial in shaping a robust and responsive education system for the evolving needs of Southern Maryland.

