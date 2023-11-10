MARYLAND, November 10, 2023 – Maryland’s tourism industry has experienced a remarkable resurgence, with more than 43.5 million visitors flocking to the state in 2022, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, according to an economic impact report released today by the Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism.

The report reveals that the influx of tourists contributed significantly to the state’s economy, with a staggering $19.4 billion spent by visitors last year. The comprehensive economic impact of tourism in Maryland reached an impressive $30.3 billion, simultaneously injecting $2.3 billion into state and local taxes. Notably, this influx of revenue resulted in an annual tax saving of $1,000 per Maryland household.

Tourism emerged as the 10th largest private-sector employer in Maryland, supporting over 187,000 jobs. Key contributors to employment within the tourism sector included the food and beverage industry, providing 52,373 jobs, followed by the lodging industry with 22,972 jobs. This sector now accounts for 1 in 20 jobs in Maryland, with workers earning nearly $10 billion in wages, showcasing its pivotal role in the state’s workforce.

The report, compiled by Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company specializing in tourism spending and economic impact analysis, underscores the resilience of Maryland’s tourism industry. Governor Wes Moore expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Tourism in Maryland continues to be a significant economic engine and job creator, but it also drives our state’s outstanding quality of life, which keeps visitors returning again and again.”

Emphasizing the strategic focus of the Maryland Office of Tourism, Governor Moore acknowledged marketing efforts concentrated in key areas such as Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg/Lancaster and York, the New York metro area, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. These initiatives contributed to a notable 15 percent increase in overnight visitors, reaching 17.6 million last year.

Maryland Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson commended the dedication of the Maryland Office of Tourism, stating, “Maryland’s Office of Tourism has worked tirelessly to create a number of unique experiences which make our state a must-see travel destination.” The report serves as evidence of the hard work and commitment of Maryland’s tourism professionals to promote the state’s diverse tourism assets and welcome visitors back.

Liz Fitzsimmons, managing director of the Maryland Office of Tourism, highlighted the focus on marketing Maryland’s unique offerings, such as the Most Powerful Underground Railroad Storytelling Destination in the World, the Chesapeake Bay, Fish and Hunt Maryland, the Trail System Second-to-None, and the Scenic Byways. These assets, she noted, have played a crucial role in delivering an impressive $30 to $1 return on the state’s advertising efforts.

As Maryland’s tourism industry continues to flourish, the state is poised to reap the economic benefits of increased visitor numbers, solidifying its position as a premier travel destination.

