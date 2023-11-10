Union, N.J. – In a gripping showdown, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team concluded its remarkable 2023 campaign on Wednesday afternoon, succumbing to No. 14 Kean University (12-5) in the first round of the NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship Tournament. The Seahawks (13-6) fought valiantly but ultimately faced a 4-2 defeat as the host Cougars capitalized on two late goals.

How It Unfolded

Credit: Tim Dougherty

The match’s intensity began with the host Cougars seizing the lead near the end of the first quarter. Madison Brege secured the opening goal at 13:11, capitalizing on a flat pass from Peyton Mann.

St. Mary’s responded swiftly, with sophomore forward Brenna Ziegler netting a game-tying goal just 45 seconds into the second period. Ziegler, the team’s leading scorer, showcased her skills with a precise finish off a pass from senior forward Hayden Kesner.

The Seahawks claimed their first lead at 17:15, as senior captain Audrey Dickens delivered a high-arcing ball into the 16-yard circle. Kesner controlled the pass with finesse, executing an air dribble before chipping it past Kean’s fifth-year goalie, Jenna Flemings.

As the first half drew to a close, St. Mary’s aimed for a 3-1 advantage, but a breakaway opportunity from sophomore forward Emma Watkins narrowly missed its mark.

Heading into halftime with a 2-1 lead, the Seahawks faced determined resistance from Kean in the third quarter. The Cougar defense pressed, and Lauren Stump secured the game-tying score at 38:42, leveling the match at 2-all.

The third quarter showcased the resilience of St. Mary’s defense, with crucial blocks and a save by first-year Caroline McDonald maintaining the deadlock. However, Kean unleashed a formidable offensive surge in the fourth quarter, netting two goals within 47 seconds, courtesy of Morgan Stump and Kelsey Corbett.

Despite a valiant effort, the Seahawks found themselves unable to break through Kean’s defense in the final minutes, resulting in a 4-2 victory for the Cougars.

Inside the Box Score

Kean dominated the stat sheet, finishing with a 17-5 shot advantage, including an 8-3 edge in shots on goal. The Cougars also commanded the penalty corner count, leading 8-1.

St. Mary’s faced offensive challenges, failing to register a single shot in either the first or fourth quarters.

Key Performers and Season Recap

Hayden Kesner led the St. Mary’s charge with a goal and an assist, earning a season-best three points. Goalkeeper Caroline McDonald made two crucial saves, supported by defensive efforts from Charlotte Horn and Jena Vanskiver.

The loss marked the end of a seven-game win streak for the Seahawks, capping off what was an otherwise outstanding season.

On the opposing side, Kean showcased offensive diversity with four different scorers, and Peyton Mann contributed two assists. Goalkeeper Jenna Flemings made a vital save, securing her 12th win of the season.

What’s Next

With this defeat, St. Mary’s College concludes its season. Despite the disappointment in the NCAA Tournament, the Seahawks can reflect on a season filled with impressive performances and a seven-game winning streak that demonstrated their prowess on the field.

