In a thrilling season opener at the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Center Arena, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team faced a heartbreaking defeat in overtime against Washington College. The Seahawks (0-1) squandered a 12-point halftime lead, eventually succumbing to a 76-70 overtime victory by Washington College (1-0).

The first half showcased the dominance of the Seahawks, who built a substantial 45-33 lead with an impressive shooting performance, hitting over 50 percent from the field and sinking six three-pointers. Despite Washington College’s efforts to tie the game twice and briefly take a one-point lead, St. Mary’s maintained control going into halftime.

Credit: Lily Davidson

However, the second half witnessed a dramatic turn of events as the Shoremen initiated an 18-4 run, erasing St. Mary’s double-digit lead and claiming the lead for just the second time in the game. St. Mary’s struggled, making only two field goals over nearly 12 minutes.

Sophomore guard Micah Henry’s five straight points helped St. Mary’s reclaim a 61-59 lead at 3:25. Nevertheless, Washington College responded, holding a 65-63 edge with 1:09 remaining in regulation. Senior captain Hollique Johnson’s jumper tied the game at 65-all with 37 seconds left. A missed free throw by Henry and a failed last-second jumper by Kedrick Frink forced the game into overtime.

Overtime began with Washington College going on an 8-0 run, securing the lead and ultimately clinching the season-opening victory.

Analyzing the box score, St. Mary’s held a 17-6 advantage in second-chance points, dominated the rebounding battle with a 40-32 margin, and posted 13 second-chance points in the first half alone. However, Washington College capitalized on turnovers, gaining a 20-14 edge in points off turnovers.

Micah Henry led the Seahawks with 21 points, while fifth-year captain Daryn Alexander contributed 16 points. JD Salo recorded a double-double with 14 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

For Washington College, Kedrick Frink matched Henry’s 21 points, and Paul Rodolf added 20, with Marcus Scott, Jr. scoring 16 points.

Looking ahead, the Seahawks aim to bounce back in their upcoming games:

November 10 vs. Bridgewater (Va.) (0-1) at St. Mary’s City, Md. (MPOARC Arena) – 3 p.m.

November 11 at Division I Longwood (0-1) in Farmville, Va. (Joan Perry Brock Center) – 3 p.m.

Basketball enthusiasts await an exciting journey for the St. Mary’s College Seahawks as they seek redemption and success in the games to come.

