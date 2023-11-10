St. Mary’s City, MD – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team kicked off their ’23-’24 season in stellar fashion, securing a 72-67 victory over the Hood College Blazers. The Seahawks’ fast start and resilient play down the stretch set the tone for an exciting opening game.

How It Unfolded

The Seahawks wasted no time asserting their dominance, shooting an impressive 66% from the field in the first quarter. St. Mary’s took an early lead, outscoring Hood 24-16 in the opening 10 minutes. The team showcased their offensive depth with six players contributing points. Melanie Aguilar and Olivia Liszt led the charge with six points each, laying a solid foundation for the game.

As the game progressed into the second quarter, St. Mary’s sustained their offensive momentum. Olivia Liszt continued her stellar performance, adding six more points to her tally. Tray Mobray and Melanie Aguilar remained consistent offensive threats, propelling St. Mary’s to a comfortable 44-27 lead at halftime.

However, Hood College showed resilience after the break, gradually narrowing the gap. St. Mary’s found themselves in foul trouble, allowing the Blazers to capitalize from the free-throw line, converting on 11 of 13 attempts in the third quarter. Despite the Blazers’ surge, Tray Mobray’s assertive play in the lane and at the free-throw line ensured St. Mary’s maintained a 62-50 lead heading into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter brought a twist to the game as Hood College orchestrated a 13-1 run, tying the score at 63 apiece. Tray Mobray, instrumental throughout, secured the victory with four consecutive free throws, while Sam Blaylock’s three-pointer with just over a minute left sealed the deal. St. Mary’s ultimately triumphed 72-67.

Key Performances

Tray Mobray emerged as the standout player for St. Mary’s, contributing 22 points, six rebounds, and four steals. Melanie Aguilar showcased efficiency with 14 points and a 62% shooting accuracy, while Stephanie Howell dominated the boards with 13 rebounds.

Notably, St. Mary’s never trailed in the contest, highlighting their control over the game from start to finish.

Looking Ahead

The Seahawks will carry this momentum into their upcoming matchup against Penn State Lehigh Valley on November 10th at 5:00 PM in St. Mary’s City, MD.

In summary, St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team’s season opener displayed a combination of a strong start, offensive prowess, and resilience, setting an optimistic tone for the games to come.

