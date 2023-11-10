Leonardtown, MD – In a momentous event on Wednesday, November 8, the St. Mary’s Ryken community gathered to honor three outstanding student-athletes who have officially committed to pursuing their sports at the collegiate level. The ceremony, attended by proud parents, family members, coaches, staff, and fellow students, underscored the dedication and achievements of these remarkable individuals.

Dominic Dorwart, recognized for his prowess on the football field, has chosen to continue his athletic journey at Ohio University. Mackenzie Gorczyca, a standout in softball, will be taking her skills to Towson University. Cole Kingsbury, known for his achievements in baseball, is set to join the athletic program at Lebanon Valley College. Cole Kingsbury Baseball Lebanon Valley College Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School Mackenzie Gorczyca Softball Towson University Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School Dominic Dorwart Football Ohio University Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School

The ceremony served as a testament to the hard work, commitment, and talent these student-athletes exhibited at St. Mary’s Ryken. Each of them has excelled in their respective sports and demonstrated exceptional dedication to their academic pursuits.

St. Mary’s Ryken expressed its gratitude to the families of the student-athletes and their coaches, acknowledging their vital role in supporting and guiding these individuals on their journey to collegiate athletics. The school extended its best wishes to Dominic Dorwart, Mackenzie Gorczyca, and Cole Kingsbury as they embarked on this new chapter in their athletic careers.

The commitment of these student-athletes is a source of pride for the individuals involved and the entire St. Mary’s Ryken community. The school strongly emphasizes fostering academic and athletic excellence, and the achievements of Dorwart, Gorczyca, and Kingsbury reflect the success of this holistic approach.

As the student-athletes embark on their collegiate journeys, the St. Mary’s Ryken community wishes them continued success, both in their chosen sports and academic pursuits. The school takes pride in the accomplishments of its students and remains committed to nurturing the next generation of well-rounded individuals who excel both in the classroom and on the playing field.

In celebrating these achievements, St. Mary’s Ryken reinforces its dedication to providing a supportive and enriching environment for student-athletes, encouraging them to reach new heights and pursue their passions beyond the confines of high school.

