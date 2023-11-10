Charles County, MD – In a disconcerting turn of events, two separate assault incidents occurred within two days at St. Charles High School and Milton Somers Middle School, prompting immediate investigations and disciplinary actions by the Charles County Public Schools.

On November 7, at 9 a.m., St. Charles High School found itself at the center of an alarming incident when two students entered a classroom and assaulted another student. Thankfully, swift intervention prevented further escalation, and there were no reported injuries. School authorities acted promptly, involving a school resource officer to initiate a thorough investigation.

The St. Charles High School incident has raised concerns among parents and the school community. Charles County Public Schools ensures appropriate disciplinary actions against the involved students will be taken. The school encourages anyone with pertinent information about the incident to contact Cpl. Thompson at 301-609-3282 ext. 0434.

A mere day later, on November 8, at 10:30 a.m., Milton Somers Middle School faced a similar ordeal when a student assaulted another student. In this case, both students received immediate medical attention from the school nurse. The gravity of the situation prompted the parents of one of the involved students to transport their child to a hospital for further assessment and care.

Like the incident at St. Charles High School, a school resource officer at Milton Somers Middle School swiftly initiated an investigation into the assault. Charges are pending as the school works closely with law enforcement to ascertain the details of the incident. As with the prior case, the Charles County Public Schools emphasize that the students responsible will face disciplinary consequences.

Parents, educators, and the wider community are urged to assist in these investigations. PFC Duley can be reached at 301-609-3282 ext. 0494 for those with information related to the incident at Milton Somers Middle School.

The school system is committed to providing updates and ensuring transparency as both investigations remain ongoing. The incidents are a stark reminder of the need for schools and communities to work collaboratively to address and prevent such unfortunate occurrences.

