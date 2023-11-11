WALDORF, MD — In a heartfelt ceremony on November 1, the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) honored the achievements of 25 graduates from its Adult Education Program. Families, friends, faculty, and staff gathered to applaud the students who returned to school, earning their Maryland high school diplomas and proving that it is never too late to pursue one’s educational dreams.

The CSM Adult Education Program provides fundamental courses in reading, writing, and mathematics, empowering students to undertake the General Educational Development (GED) test or complete the National External Diploma Program (NEDP). With a commitment to accessibility, most classes are offered free of charge due to grants from the Maryland Department of Labor, the US Department of Education, and local contributions.

Addressing the graduates, CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson praised their courage, determination, and the strength displayed in returning to education. “You have exhibited strength of mind, strength of heart, and strength of will to carry on in spite of difficulties and obstacles. You have proven that, in fact, you can do anything you put your minds to – and because of that, you have inspired us.”

To further support the graduates, Dr. Wilson surprised them with the announcement of a $500 scholarship for each student, generously provided by the CSM Foundation. She reassured the graduates that CSM would continue to be a partner in their educational journey.

Among the recipients, Lillian Salek was awarded the $250 Dr. Richard Fleming Scholarship, in addition to the $500 scholarship, to assist her in furthering her education at CSM. The scholarship honors Dr. Fleming, a former CSM vice president, who played a pivotal role in establishing the Adult Basic Education/General Education Diploma (GED) program in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties.

Echo Salisbury, a program specialist from the Maryland Department of Labor, commended the graduates for proving that age is not a barrier to learning and that perseverance can lead to extraordinary achievements. She highlighted their stories as a testament to determination, inspiring everyone present.

Shaunda Holt, CSM Director of Adult and Community Education, expressed gratitude to the partners who contributed to the program’s success, including detention centers, Judy Centers, workforce development boards, and various youth services organizations.

GED graduate Tara Kettner, one of two student speakers, shared her journey of initially feeling hopeless after dropping out of high school. Through perseverance and dedication, she regained control over her life and now pursues her passions. Kettner encouraged her fellow graduates to persist in their dreams despite challenges.

The ceremony also featured personalized certificates from U.S. Congressman Steny H. Hoyer’s Deputy District Director, Stefanie Barone, ’06, honoring the graduates’ accomplishments.

The list of graduates who participated in the Fall 2023 Adult Education Program graduation ceremony is as follows:

A’Daytra Beverly

Roquell Blue

RoShonda Blue

Bryan Budreau

Phillip Cook

Kouakou De Souza

Gideon Ekong

Diamond Ferguson

T’mya Hebb

Emily Heier

Dawn Helms

Tiffany Hoffman

Antonio Irizarry

Tara Kettner

Micah Lewis

David Morgan, Jr.

Savannah Prince

Lillian Salek

Eric Shanholtz

Dustin Stein

Mina Butler Thomas

(Note: Four graduates requested that their names not be publicized.)

Like this: Like Loading...