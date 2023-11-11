On November 9, 2023, Charles County officers were called to the 3500 block of Malcolm Road in Brandywine following a report of an individual sustaining a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as an adult male, was discovered at the scene and promptly transported to a nearby hospital via air ambulance. Fortunately, his injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded promptly to the incident, and Detective Weaver is leading the investigation. As of now, the available information suggests that the shooting was not a random occurrence, raising questions about the motive behind the incident.

Authorities have urged anyone with pertinent information related to the incident to come forward. Detective Weaver can be reached directly at 301-609-6571. For those who prefer to remain anonymous, Charles County Crime Solvers offers a confidential avenue for tips. They can be contacted at 1-866-411-TIPS. Additionally, tips can be submitted online through the Charles County Crime Solvers website (www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com) or via the P3Intel mobile app.

As the investigation progresses, the community is encouraged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement. The collaboration between the community and law enforcement is instrumental in ensuring the safety and security of the neighborhood.

