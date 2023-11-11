Waldorf, MD – In an incident unfolding on November 4 at 1:37 p.m., local officers swiftly responded to reports of suspects attempting to break into cars in the 6000 block of New Forest Court in Waldorf. The situation escalated when officers discovered a stolen Hyundai Elantra at the scene.

According to police reports, officers on the scene attempted to intervene and stop the stolen vehicle, but the driver took evasive action, resulting in a collision with an officer’s car. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the aftermath of the incident.

The suspects, realizing the gravity of the situation, promptly abandoned the stolen Hyundai Elantra, making a run for it on foot. Officers, displaying adept teamwork, managed to apprehend a 17-year-old male suspect from the scene. The juvenile suspect now faces charges related to both theft and traffic offenses.

The arrest and subsequent charges were confirmed by law enforcement sources, with the investigation being spearheaded by Police PFC Wagner. The young suspect, due to being a minor, will be processed through the juvenile justice system for the alleged crimes.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the arrested juvenile, in accordance with legal and privacy protocols. Authorities have also refrained from providing additional details about the ongoing investigation.

The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by law enforcement in combating car-related crimes. Stolen vehicles not only pose a threat to public safety but also present a significant challenge in apprehending suspects.

The police response to the attempted car break-ins and subsequent vehicle pursuit highlights the dedication and swift action taken by the officers involved. The priority on public safety was evident as officers managed to bring the situation under control without any reported injuries.

Residents in the New Forest Court area are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the local authorities. This incident underscores the importance of community cooperation in preventing and addressing criminal activities.

As the investigation unfolds, PFC Wagner and the law enforcement team will continue to gather evidence and assess the full extent of the juvenile suspect’s involvement. Updates on the case may follow as more information becomes available.

