PRINCE FREDERICK, MD — Renowned chamber music ensemble, ensemble132, is set to grace the stage at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Prince Frederick campus with a captivating program titled “A Tale of Three Trios.” The award-winning group, hailing from New York City, promises a Sunday matinee concert featuring the mesmerizing compositions of Franz Liszt, Camille Saint-Saëns, and Felix Mendelssohn.

The trio, comprised of exceptionally talented artists, will take the audience on a musical journey at 3 pm on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 115 J W Williams Rd, Prince Frederick, MD 20678, inside Building B of the College of Southern Maryland. The event is not only an opportunity for music enthusiasts to enjoy a soul-stirring performance but also a chance to witness the brilliance of Sahun Hong, a Peabody Conservatory alum, on the piano and as the arranger for the ensemble.

The carefully curated program will showcase kaleidoscopic gems by the celebrated virtuosi Franz Liszt and Camille Saint-Saëns. Among the highlights is the symphonic poem “Orpheus,” originally penned by Liszt but arranged by Saint-Saëns as a heartfelt homage. The performance will culminate with Mendelssohn’s brooding and dramatic C minor trio, promising a fitting conclusion to an afternoon of musical excellence.

The ensemble132 artists, Sahun Hong on piano and as an arranger, Stephanie Zyzak on violin, and Zachary Mowitz on cello, bring a wealth of experience and artistry to the stage. Their collaboration has garnered critical acclaim, making ensemble132 a sought-after chamber music collective.

Notably, the College of Southern Maryland offers this matinee concert as a free event, making it accessible to the community. No tickets are required for admission, ensuring that music lovers of all ages can immerse themselves in the world of classical chamber music without any financial barrier.

For those interested in attending, the concert details are as follows:

Date and Time: Saturday, December 9, 2023, 3 pm

Venue: College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick, 115 J W Williams Rd, Prince Frederick, MD 20678, Building B

Program: Featuring works by F. Liszt, C. Saint-Saëns, and F. Mendelssohn

Admission: Free, no tickets required

The event is expected to draw a diverse audience, including classical music enthusiasts, students, and families. The College of Southern Maryland has provided additional information on the concert through its calendar page here.

For more information about ensemble132 and their upcoming performances, you can visit their official website here. Don’t miss the chance to experience the magic of “A Tale of Three Trios” as ensemble132 brings their exceptional artistry to Maryland, promising an afternoon filled with enchanting melodies and masterful performances.

