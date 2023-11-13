A recent report by Maryland Hunger Solutions sheds light on the pervasive issue of hunger in the state, emphasizing the vital role played by federal nutrition programs in supporting residents and the broader food system. The 2023 Maryland Hunger Profiles report, released by the nonprofit organization, delves into statewide and county-level data, revealing alarming statistics about the extent of reliance on Supplemental Nutritional Assistance and the challenges faced by many Marylanders.

The report uncovers that over 650,000 Maryland residents depend on Supplemental Nutritional Assistance each month, underscoring the widespread nature of the issue. Furthermore, it discloses that more than half of the students in the state are enrolled to receive free or reduced-price meals, emphasizing the impact of hunger on Maryland’s youth.

Michael J. Wilson, the director of Maryland Hunger Solutions, emphasized the universality of hunger across the state. He stated, “There is hunger and poverty in every part of our state, not just in urban Baltimore but also in suburban and rural areas. People are utilizing the SNAP program, whether in rural Allegheny County or urban and affluent Howard County.”

Rising costs for food and housing were identified as significant contributors to food insecurity in Maryland. The report underscores the importance of addressing these economic challenges to effectively combat hunger.

The study also delves into the participation rates in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Shockingly, only 75% of eligible individuals are estimated to be enrolled statewide, with some counties falling below a troubling 70%. Wilson highlighted that participation in such programs not only aids individuals but also plays a crucial role in supporting the entire food economy.

“We also preserve the jobs and the economy all along from the farmers to the retailers,” Wilson emphasized. “That’s a critically important thing for us to recognize. Not just think about, ‘oh, we’re helping Mrs. Jones.’ But how are we helping Mrs. Jones have the resources so that she puts money back into the system.”

The report’s findings underscore the interconnectedness of federal nutrition programs and the overall health of the state’s economy, emphasizing the need for increased awareness and support to combat hunger effectively.

As the report brings attention to these issues, it serves as a reminder that when pandemic-era supports expired in March, Supplemental Nutritional Assistance benefits in Maryland regressed to an average of $6 per person per day. This decline further highlights the vulnerability of individuals and families who rely on these crucial assistance programs.

