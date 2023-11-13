Dalisa Gutter, NP, is a new provider at the new UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Women’s Health office in White Plains.

LA PLATA, Md. –The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Women’s Health has taken a significant stride in advancing its commitment to delivering top-notch, compassionate care to the community with the recent addition of Dalisa E. Gutter, CRNP, as the practice’s new nurse practitioner. Gutter is set to provide her expertise at the group’s recently inaugurated White Plains office, working alongside OB-GYN David Caiseda, MD, and fellow nurse practitioner Vontrese Simpson, CRNP.

The appointment of Gutter marks a pivotal moment for the Women’s Health Practice in White Plains. Stephen Smith, MD, Chief Medical Officer for UM Charles Regional Medical Center, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are very excited and fortunate to have such an effective nurse practitioner join our organization. Her professionalism, compassionate nature, and exceptional abilities will be a tremendous gain for our Women’s Health Practice in White Plains.”

Bringing nearly 15 years of nursing experience to the table, Gutter has spent the majority of her career in women’s health facilities. This wealth of experience equips her with invaluable expertise, enhancing the patient care offered at the UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Women’s Health office in White Plains.

“Dalisa is an outstanding nurse on every level,” commented Evalyne Bryant-Ward, MBA, DBA, CAPPM, UM Charles Regional Medical Group’s Director of Operations. “She’s a leader, she’s compassionate, and she is already providing high-quality care to our patients. After a month in the office, her positive outlook and contagious personality have endeared her to both her patients and colleagues.”

The UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Women’s Health office in White Plains is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This facility is dedicated to providing high-quality obstetric, gynecologic, and well-woman care to women at all stages of life. In addition to the White Plains location, a second office is conveniently located in La Plata. Appointments can be scheduled by dialing 301-609-4964.

The Women’s Health Practice at UM Charles Regional Medical Group continues to expand its team and services, ensuring that the community has access to comprehensive and compassionate care. The addition of Nurse Practitioner Dalisa E. Gutter underscores the commitment to delivering excellence in women’s health services.

