Lexington Park, MD (11/9/2023) – The Patuxent Partnership, in collaboration with the Center for the Study of Democracy, is set to host an insightful evening with Brent Droste Sadler, distinguished author of “U.S. Naval Power in the 21st Century – A New Strategy for Facing the Chinese and Russian Threat.” The event is scheduled at St. Mary’s College of MD on November 29, starting at 5:30 pm, with a book signing and reception to follow.

Brent Sadler, a retired submariner and trusted advisor to senior Naval Commanders and the Department of Defense (DOD), brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the forefront. His book, “U.S. Naval Power in the 21st Century,” is anticipated to provide a comprehensive analysis of contemporary maritime strategy, specifically addressing the challenges posed by Chinese and Russian forces.

The distinguished Admiral Gary Roughead, USN (Ret.), former Chief of Naval Operations, commends Sadler’s work, stating, “Brent Sadler’s timely and compelling contribution to maritime strategy and broader strategic thinking is refreshing. He convincingly blends military, economic, and technical insight in addressing the strategic challenges of our time. U.S. Naval Power in the 21st Century stands apart as a thoughtful and convincing call for relevant and renewed American naval power and the imperative of naval statecraft in ensuring American prosperity and global influence.”

Interested individuals can delve into the essence of Sadler’s work through the link provided: U.S. Naval Power in the 21st Century.

A comprehensive bio is available here for those eager to learn more about Brent Sadler’s illustrious career.

The much-anticipated event is scheduled for Wednesday, November 29th, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at St. Mary’s College of MD, St. Mary’s Hall, 47458 Trinity Church Rd, St. Mary’s City, MD. Walk-ins are welcome to attend this enlightening discussion on the future of U.S. naval power.

Individuals interested in attending can register for the event here.

As the nation grapples with evolving geopolitical landscapes, Sadler’s lecture promises to shed light on a new naval strategy crucial for addressing the challenges posed by major global players. This event serves as a unique opportunity for both military enthusiasts and the general public to gain insights from a distinguished expert in naval affairs.

Like this: Like Loading...