St. Mary’s City, MD – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team secured a decisive 60-48 victory against Penn State Lehigh Valley in the opening round of the Jamie L. Roberts Memorial tournament. The Seahawks’ stellar performance propels them into the championship game.

How It Unfolded

In a closely contested first quarter, the Seahawks took an early lead of 12-9. Sam Blaylock emerged as a pivotal player, unleashing consecutive three-pointers to swing the momentum in St. Mary’s favor. Amira Whitaker and Stephanie Howell chipped in with key baskets.

The second quarter witnessed St. Mary’s finding a rhythm on offense. Olivia Liszt and Rayna Miller nailed consecutive three-pointers, extending the Seahawk lead to 11. Miller contributed five points, while Liszt’s second triple took her individual tally to six points by halftime. As the teams hit the locker rooms, the Seahawks maintained a seven-point advantage.

Despite Penn State Lehigh Valley’s attempts to seize momentum in the third quarter, St. Mary’s responded resolutely. Every basket from the Nittany Lions was met with a swift reply from the Seahawks. Tray Mobray’s two made layups and Olivia Hedrick’s four points further solidified St. Mary’s position. Sam Blaylock’s consistent three-point shooting kept the Seahawks comfortably ahead with a 13-point lead entering the final quarter.

In the closing moments, the Seahawks showcased tenacious defense, limiting the Nittany Lions to a mere nine points in the fourth quarter. Blaylock, with her fourth successful three-pointer, and a strong performance from Amira Whitaker, propelled St. Mary’s to a convincing 60-48 victory.

Inside the Box Score

Sam Blaylock led the scoring charge for the Seahawks, amassing 17 points primarily from beyond the three-point arc.

Amira Whitaker matched her career-high with 12 points, demonstrating her versatility with eight rebounds and two blocks.

Contributing to the victory, Olivia Hedrick and Stephanie Howell dominated the boards with 10 rebounds each, underscoring the Seahawk’s prowess in both offense and defense.

The St. Mary’s Women’s Basketball Team’s cohesive performance now sets the stage for an exciting championship game in the Jamie L. Roberts Memorial tournament, showcasing their determination and skill on the court. As they advance, the Seahawks aim to build on this success and clinch the coveted tournament title. Stay tuned for more thrilling basketball action from St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

