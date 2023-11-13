FARMVILLE, Va. – In an early-season exhibition matchup, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team faced a formidable challenge against Division I opponent Longwood University. The game, held on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 11), saw the Seahawks fall to the Lancers with a final score of 95-43.

Sophomore guard Micah Henry, hailing from Laurel, Md., led the scoring for St. Mary’s College with an impressive 14 points. However, Longwood University, with a 1-1 record, demonstrated their prowess with a dominant performance, securing their first victory of the season.

In the opening minutes, the Seahawks managed to tie the game twice courtesy of first-year guard Kyree Smith’s jumpers from Baltimore, Md. Yet, Longwood swiftly took control, embarking on a 13-0 run that established a commanding 17-4 lead at the 15:16 mark. By halftime, the Lancers had extended their advantage to 53-22.

The second half saw Longwood maintaining their dominance, outscoring St. Mary’s College 42-21 and securing a decisive victory.

Examining the box score, St. Mary’s shot at a 36.2-percent accuracy from the field and managed a 5-of-8 performance at the free-throw line.

Sophomore guard Micah Henry, the standout performer for the Seahawks, not only led the scoring but also contributed three assists. Senior captain Hollique Johnson from Glen Burnie, Md., posted six points, grabbed a team-best six rebounds, and registered two blocks.

On the Longwood side, Johnathan Massie delivered an outstanding double-double performance, finishing with 13 points and a game-high 11 boards, playing a pivotal role in the Lancers’ victory.

Looking ahead, St. Mary’s College is set to face Valley Forge on November 14 in Phoenixville, Pa. The Seahawks will aim to regroup and bounce back from this challenging encounter.

The exhibition game against Longwood serves as a valuable learning experience for St. Mary’s College, offering insights into areas for improvement as they navigate the upcoming matchups in the season.

Like this: Like Loading...