In a heart-wrenching first-round match at the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team concluded their historic season with a 1-0 loss to John Carroll University on the University of Mary Washington campus.

The Seahawks (11-7-4) battled fiercely, but a late penalty kick from Jack Foht secured the victory for John Carroll and ended St. Mary’s journey in the tournament.

The game kicked off with a bang as fifth-year captain Zack Glime took charge for the Seahawks, firing the first shot in the third minute. Despite Glime’s effort, John Carroll’s Brenden Moher made a crucial save to keep the score level.

The momentum shifted as John Carroll initiated a series of attacks, testing St. Mary’s senior captain Matthew Kopsidas and their defense. Kopsidas showcased his skill with two consecutive point-blank saves, keeping the Blue Streak at bay.

First-year forward Franco Reyes had an opportunity to break the deadlock in the 36th minute, but Moher’s save denied St. Mary’s the lead. The first half concluded with both teams locked in a scoreless draw, setting the stage for an intense second half.

St. Mary’s initiated the second half with an attack led by first-year midfielder Braden Kindred, whose shot was comfortably handled by Moher. However, it was John Carroll’s Jack Foht who broke through at the 77:01 mark, converting a penalty kick after receiving a square pass from Nicholas Graeca. The goal proved decisive, securing the 1-0 victory for John Carroll.

Despite a late surge from St. Mary’s, including a point-blank attempt by junior forward Elliot Hodges in the 81st minute, Moher’s solid goalkeeping ensured John Carroll’s advancement in the tournament.

Inside the box score, John Carroll dominated with a 19-8 shot advantage, including a 6-4 edge in shots on goal, along with an 8-3 lead in corner kicks.

In a commendable effort, Kopsidas made five saves for St. Mary’s, while Kindred led the team with two shots, one of which was on target. For John Carroll, Foht led with four shots, two of which were on goal, and Moher secured his fifth shutout of the season with four crucial saves.

With this defeat, St. Mary’s College men’s soccer team concludes a remarkable season, leaving a lasting mark in the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament. The Seahawks, valiant in their efforts, look ahead to the next season after finishing their campaign.

