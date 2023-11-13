LATHAM, N.Y. – In the recently unveiled 2023 All-United East Conference Volt Division Women’s Soccer Teams, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer squad secured three coveted spots, highlighting the prowess of their standout players.

The United East Conference office announced the honors Thursday morning, with Senior Diana Clay, Junior Ella Raines, and first-year standout Allie Petryszak clinching positions on the Second Team. Notably, this marks Clay’s second All-United East Second Team accolade, following her recognition in 2021.

A pivotal figure in the midfield, the 5-7 midfielder Diana Clay showcased her skill set by contributing to the Seahawks’ performance, demonstrating her playmaking abilities with an assist in the 1-1 draw against Stevenson University on September 13. Her collaboration with Petryszak played a crucial role in the team’s impressive defensive record, boasting nine clean sheets and a team goals-against average of 0.91.

Ella Raines, a 5-2 forward, earned her third consecutive All-United East honor, having previously secured First Team selections in her first two years with the Seahawks. Raines wrapped up her junior campaign with four goals and an assist, three of which served as decisive game-winners. Notably, her pivotal role included securing the winning goal in the 3-0 triumph over Lancaster Bible College on October 28 during the United East Volt Division Tournament.

Allie Petryszak, a 5-3 defender and a newcomer to the team, made an immediate impact, featuring in all 18 contests and earning 17 starts. Her defensive prowess contributed significantly to the team’s success, as they ranked third in the Volt Division for team goals against average and tied for fourth with nine shutouts. Impressively, Petryszak led the team in minutes played, accumulating 1,420 minutes on the field.

Despite a challenging semifinal exit in the 2023 United East Conference Volt Division Championship Tournament, where the Seahawks suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to the top-seeded Penn State Berks on October 31, the team showcased resilience throughout the season. With a final record of 7-8-4 (3-2-1 UEC), the St. Mary’s College women’s soccer team demonstrated commendable skill and determination.

The recognition of three players in the All-United East Conference Volt Division Women’s Soccer Teams reflects not only individual talent but also the collective strength of the St. Mary’s College squad. As they conclude the 2023 season, the Seahawks can take pride in the accomplishments of their standout players, setting a solid foundation for future success.

