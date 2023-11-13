St. Mary’s City, MD — In a fierce showdown at the Jamie L. Roberts Memorial Tournament championship, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team faced a formidable opponent in Saint Joseph CT. Despite a strong start, the Seahawks succumbed to the Blue Jays, ultimately falling 63-50.

How It Happened

The game opened with the Seahawks dominating the first quarter, securing a 19-12 lead. Stephanie Howell spearheaded the early charge, contributing six points, while Oliva Liszt showcased her sharpshooting prowess with two three-pointers. Sam Blaylock added to the barrage with a successful three-pointer of her own.

However, the second quarter saw a dramatic shift in momentum as the Blue Jays seized control, outscoring St. Mary’s 15-4. This turnaround handed Saint Joseph CT a five-point lead at halftime. Tray Mobray and Olivia Hedrick managed to keep the Seahawks on the scoreboard, but their shooting accuracy dipped to 15%, a stark contrast to the 50% efficiency in the first quarter.

The struggles persisted for St. Mary’s in the third quarter, with the Blue Jays extending their lead. Shooting over 50% from the field, Saint Joseph CT outscored the Seahawks 22-9, leaving St. Mary’s trailing by 17 points entering the final quarter.

Undeterred, the Seahawks mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter, trimming the deficit to just eight points with approximately five minutes remaining. A 7-0 run fueled by Sam Blaylock’s three-pointer and Jamie Velandria’s tough layup showcased St. Mary’s resilience. Yet, their hopes were dashed as Saint Joseph CT responded with an 8-0 run, securing a 63-50 victory.

Inside the Box Score

In a valiant effort, Sam Blaylock and Olivia Liszt each contributed nine points, connecting on three three-pointers apiece. Tray Mobray and Stephanie Howell chipped in with eight points each, while Mobray demonstrated her prowess on the boards with eight rebounds and four steals.

Up Next

The Seahawks look to bounce back on November 17 at 8:00 PM in a face-off against Sage in West Hartford, Connecticut. As they regroup and refocus, St. Mary’s aims to learn from this challenging matchup and channel their determination into upcoming contests.

