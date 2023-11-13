In a recent survey conducted by Compare the Market AU, it has been revealed that a significant majority of Americans consider themselves ‘dog people’ rather than ‘cat people.’ The survey delves into pet preferences and ownership patterns and sheds light on the prevalent choices and reasons behind Americans’ affinity for certain pets.

Dog Dominance:

The headline statistic from the survey is that 58.8% of Americans identify as ‘dog people,’ while only 26.9% claim to be ‘cat people.’ A mere 14.3% indicated neither preference. This strong inclination towards dogs extends to pet ownership, with 55.9% of respondents reporting owning a dog, in contrast to 35.8% who have a feline companion.

Pet Ownership Breakdown:

Breaking down the numbers further, around half of American pet owners (51.0%) have a solitary pet, while 26.4% share their homes with two animals. Notably, the United States boasts higher percentages of pet owners with three, four, five, and six pets than Australia and Canada.

Interestingly, a relatively small percentage (17.5%) of American pet owners are first-time pet parents, indicating that a significant majority have prior experience in caring for animals.

Motivations for Pet Ownership:

The survey also explored the motivations behind Americans’ decisions to bring pets into their homes. The most prevalent reasons cited were companionship (69.0%) and contributing positively to their happiness and mental health (62.0%). Pleasing children was a factor for 18.8% of respondents.

Barriers to Pet Ownership:

Conversely, the survey investigated the reasons some Americans abstain from having pets. Among 18-25-year-olds, the main obstacle was financial, with the inability to afford a pet cited as the primary reason. In the 26-41 age group, lack of time emerged as the chief deterrent. The pattern continued among 42-57-year-olds, where financial constraints were a more significant factor, and those aged 58 and above expressed a lack of time as the primary reason for not having a pet.

Comparative Insights:

Compare the Market AU provides a comprehensive overview for those interested in exploring additional survey data and comparing the USA to other countries such as Australia and Canada. The detailed findings and insights can be accessed here.

In conclusion, the survey highlights the strong preference for dogs among Americans, not only in terms of personal preference but also in the realm of pet ownership. The reasons behind pet ownership and the barriers to those who opt out provide a nuanced understanding of the dynamics shaping American households and their relationships with their furry companions.

