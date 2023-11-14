LEONARDTOWN, MD (November 13, 2023) – Twenty-two-year-old Davon Stewart has been found guilty of the sexual abuse of a minor following a two-day bench trial. The conviction stems from an incident while Stewart was employed as a Safety and Security Assistant at Chopticon High School within the St. Mary’s County Public Schools district.

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling, addressing the media, commended the courage of the young survivor, whose resilience throughout the investigation and trial played a pivotal role in ensuring accountability for Stewart’s actions. Sterling emphasized the significance of schools as safe spaces for children, expressing dismay at Stewart’s betrayal of that trust.

“The remarkable courage and bravery of this young survivor throughout the investigation and trial means that Mr. Stewart will finally be held accountable for his actions,” stated State’s Attorney Sterling. “Schools should be a safe space for our children, without anxiety or fear of abuse. Mr. Stewart’s use of his position to exploit a minor child and violate that safe space is especially heinous. I’m hopeful that the conviction in this case will allow the victim and the victim’s family the ability to begin healing from his actions and deliver a sense of justice.”

Davon Stewart now faces a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in prison and a lifetime registration as a Tier III sexual offender. Pending a sentencing hearing, he will be held without bond.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, Chief of the Special Victims Unit, prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Detective Tyler Payne from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator, meticulously piecing together evidence crucial to the case.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the trial, ensuring a fair and thorough examination of the evidence. The trial’s outcome underscores the legal system’s commitment in safeguarding the rights of the victim and holding those responsible for such reprehensible acts accountable.

As the community processes this verdict, it serves as a stark reminder of the critical role played by law enforcement, legal professionals, and survivors in addressing cases of abuse within educational institutions. The conviction of Davon Stewart not only brings justice to the victim but also sends a strong message about the severe consequences for those who exploit their positions of trust to harm the vulnerable.

Like this: Like Loading...