In a celebration of 75 years dedicated to the arts, the Port Tobacco Players proudly present “An Evening of Song,” a captivating musical revue set to enchant audiences from November 24 to December 17, 2023. The production, boasting a diverse selection of show tunes from iconic musicals, will be a testament to the theater’s longstanding commitment to providing quality entertainment to the Southern Maryland community.

Produced by the talented Connie Murphy and directed by Becky Norris Kuhn and Tara Waters, this musical journey will feature timeless classics from productions such as “The Sound of Music,” “Company,” “Annie,” and “Hairspray.” The repertoire extends to holiday favorites with songs from “White Christmas,” ensuring a festive atmosphere that resonates with all ages.

The Port Tobacco Players, deeply rooted in serving the Southern Maryland community, have been a cornerstone of entertainment for decades. “An Evening of Song” stands as a testament to their unwavering dedication to engaging and entertaining audiences. Whether you’re a seasoned theater enthusiast or a newcomer to the world of musicals, this celebration promises to be a memorable experience.

The production is scheduled for four weekends, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 3 pm. Attendees can secure seats at the Port Tobacco Players at 508 Charles St., La Plata, MD 20646. Ticket prices are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors over 60, youth (through high school), and military personnel with ID. For reservations and inquiries, please get in touch with 301.932.6819.

The Port Tobacco Players have been a cultural mainstay, offering six shows per season on their main stage in downtown La Plata. Additionally, they extend their reach through road productions featuring the Encore and Encore Kids touring companies. The theater’s commitment to providing quality theatrical experiences remains unwavering, ensuring the continuation of this cherished tradition for the citizens of Southern Maryland.

As the Port Tobacco Players embark on this milestone celebration, “An Evening of Song” is poised to blend nostalgia, talent, and community spirit harmoniously. Join in the festivities and experience the magic of musical theater as the Port Tobacco Players mark 75 years of artistic excellence.

