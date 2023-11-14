LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Government’s Museum Division, overseeing Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum, and the Old Jail Museum, is gearing up to spread holiday cheer with a series of special events and exhibits at each historic site.

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum

Kicking off the festivities is the Holiday Family Open House on Sunday, November 26, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Families are invited to embrace the spirit of the season with a day of activities, refreshments, and holiday shopping at the Museum Store—all admission-free.

A holiday extravaganza continues with the Holiday Exhibit at Piney Point, running daily from November 26, 2023, until January 1, 2024, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Visitors can explore the museum, lighthouse, and historic park for a fee of $7.00 for adults, $3.50 for seniors, students, and military, while children 5 and under enjoy free admission. The Museum Store will be open for those looking to check off their holiday shopping lists. Please note that exhibits are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

St. Clement’s Island Museum

On December 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the museum presents the Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit Opening Event—a day filled with family-friendly activities, music, refreshments, and an opportunity to explore the exhibit at no cost. The holiday exhibit runs daily from December 1, 2023, to January 1, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission for this festive display is $3.00 for adults, $2.00 for seniors and military, $1.50 for children, with free entry for those 5 and under.

The Old Jail Museum invites the public to explore its historical wonders on First Friday in Leonardtown (December 1, 2023), from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., or any other day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to this intriguing historic site is free.

November 26, 2023, has been declared Museum Store Sunday at all three museum locations—Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum, and the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown. Visitors can enjoy a unique shopping experience in the museums’ stores, offering a wide array of mission-specific gifts, from books to jewelry, children’s products to home accessories, and items by local artisans and authors. For those unable to visit in person, the online Friends Museum Store provides a contact-free local delivery and free shipping option.

A special addition to this year’s holiday offerings is the 2023 Friends Christmas ornament, featuring the stained-glass window at St. Clement’s Island Museum depicting the Ark and the Dove. This collector’s item joins a series of ornaments highlighting various historic landmarks.

For detailed information on hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices, and more, stay connected with the Museum Division on social media at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum, Facebook.com/1836Light, and Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum. The museums welcome all to celebrate the holiday season in the rich tapestry of St. Mary’s County’s historical gems.

