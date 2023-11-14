We got stripers in the Patuxent, bay and Potomac. Live liners running out of Solomons up to the False Channel are loading up with serious rockfish up to ten pounds. and maxing out the 31-inch limit. Trollers in the Patuxent are doing well on overcast, windy days up the river, and at dusk and dawn on sunny, calm days. There have been some breakers in the mouth of St. Leonard Creek and other locations from the Benedict Bridge to Captain’s Point.

The bay has stripers from the Targets to the Gas Docks for trollers, but they are tricky and bite on their own terms. Cold weather will concentrate the schools of bait and fish, making the bite a lot better.

The news from the Potomac centers around the mid-river area from St. George Island to Ragged Point where anglers are finding rockfish hitting tandem rigs and small umbrellas.

There are white perch in the Patuxent in the deep holes and oyster bars. The Potomac has perch at night under the lights of piers and they will hit lures and bloodworm bait.

Hungry catfish await alewife and mud-shad-baited hooks in the upper Potomac and Patuxent.

I leave you with a lament for summer fish that have left us for the winter:

No Spot, No Croaker

No Bluefish, No Trout

No Mackerel No Cobia

No Redfish, No Crabs

November

Apologies to Thomas Hood

