NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (November 13, 2023) – Fans of the legendary game show, “Wheel of Fortune,” are in for a treat as “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” a captivating theatrical experience, is set to hit The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 7 p.m. This live stage production, a collaboration between Right Angle Entertainment, Sony Pictures Television, and UTA, offers enthusiasts the exclusive opportunity to engage with America’s Game® beyond the confines of Sony Pictures Studios.

Tickets for the event will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. and can be conveniently purchased online at mgmnationalharbor.com or ticketmaster.com.

MGM Rewards, the loyalty rewards program of MGM Resorts International, will grant its members access to pre-sale tickets on Thursday, November 16, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For those interested in joining MGM Rewards or seeking more information, a visit to MGMRewards.com is recommended.

Transforming the cherished game show into a live stage spectacle, “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” offers fans the unique chance to be part of the action. Randomly selected guests will enter the stage, immersing themselves in the genuine game show experience. The show’s highlight is the opportunity for participants to spin a full-sized replica of the iconic Wheel. Contestants, chosen from the audience, get the exhilarating chance to call consonants, purchase vowels, and potentially solve puzzles, vying for extraordinary prizes such as trips to exotic destinations like Paris and Hawaii or even a cash prize of up to $10,000. The interactive fun extends to the audience with additional games and chances to win.

For those seeking an enhanced experience, VIP Packages will be available. These packages provide fans with early access, premium seating, access to a pre-show lounge, and unique photo opportunities to spin the iconic wheel. Detailed information and ticket purchases can be found at www.WheelofFortuneLive.com.

It’s essential to note that the hosts for this live engagement will be announced later, and it’s clarified that “Wheel of Fortune Live!” is a touring production and not intended for broadcast. While the iconic duo, Pat and Vanna, will not be on tour, the stage will undoubtedly be set for an unforgettable evening of entertainment, bringing the beloved game show to life in an entirely new dimension.

