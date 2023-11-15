LANCASTER, Pa. – In a commendable display of skill and determination, senior swimmer Anna Kidd from St. Mary’s College of Maryland has been honored with the Atlantic East Conference Women’s Swimmer of the Week title, as declared by the league office on Monday afternoon (Nov. 13).

Standing tall at 5-10, Kidd, the team captain, made waves over the weekend, securing four gold medals two silvers, and contributing to a relay win during a dynamic 1-2 performance for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team.

The standout moment for Kidd occurred in the face of a tough 196-43 loss against the University of Mary Washington on Nov. 10. Despite the team’s setback, Kidd showcased her prowess by claiming victory in the 50 freestyle with a swift time of 25.92. She also demonstrated versatility with two second-place finishes, coming in at 2:03.13 in the 200 freestyle and 2:20.10 in the 200 individual medley. Kidd further exhibited her team spirit by leading off the sixth-place 200-freestyle relay.

2023-24 Atlantic East Conference Women’s Swimmers of the Week

Undeterred by the previous day’s challenges, Kidd rose to the occasion in a double-dual meet split at Gallaudet University with Cedar Crest College on Nov. 11. She dominated with three individual wins and contributed to a relay triumph. Kidd’s victories included the 200 freestyle in 2:05.00, the 50 freestyle in 26.69, and the 100 individual medley with a time of 1:04.74. Her exceptional performances underscored her significant lead in each event.

The accolades didn’t stop there. Living up to her role as a team player, Kidd swam the third leg of the winning 200-freestyle relay, further solidifying her impact on the team’s success.

As the St. Mary’s College women’s swim team concludes this season segment with a record of 4-6, including a 2-1 standing in the Atlantic East Conference, the spotlight now shifts to the Yellow Jacket Invitational on December 2-3. The invitational, hosted by Randolph-Macon College in Chesterfield, Va., promises to be another platform for Kidd and her teammates to showcase their skills and resilience in the competitive swimming arena.

Anna Kidd’s recent achievements contribute to her success and serve as a source of inspiration for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team as they gear up for future challenges in their quest for excellence.

