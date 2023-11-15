The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Hawks men’s basketball team showcased resilience and skill. They secured a noteworthy 95-87 victory against the Virginia Peninsula Community College (VPCC) Gators on November 11, bringing their overall season record to 3-3.

The Hawks faced a nail-biting 82-80 defeat against Middlesex College Colts just the day before, but they swiftly turned the tide with an impressive performance against the Gators.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Ryan Blakey Shines with 33-Point Display

In a stellar individual display, sophomore guard Ryan Blakey emerged as a key player for the Hawks, leading the team with an impressive 33 points. Blakey’s shooting accuracy was notable, going 9-17 from the floor, 3-6 from beyond the arc, and an efficient 12-15 from the free-throw line. Beyond scoring, Blakey also contributed significantly in other facets of the game, securing seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

Magic Hewlett’s Double-Double Dominance Continues

Magic Hewlett, another standout player for CSM, showcased his prowess on the court by notching his third double-double of the season. The sophomore guard demonstrated versatility with a career-high 17 rebounds to complement his 14 points, solidifying his impact on both ends of the floor.

Reggie Washington’s Explosive Scoring

Reggie Washington, also a sophomore guard, continued to impress by recording his second 30-point game against the Gators. Washington’s scoring prowess was crucial in securing the victory, showcasing his consistency as a scoring threat for the Hawks.

The team’s ability to bounce back from a narrow defeat the previous day reflects their resilience and determination to compete at a high level.

The College of Southern Maryland Hawks will look to build on this victory and further solidify their position in the upcoming games. The next challenge awaits them as they continue to navigate the competitive landscape of collegiate basketball.

