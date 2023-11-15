LA PLATA, MD – In a significant stride towards fortifying their longstanding partnership, Educational Systems Federal Credit Union (ESFCU) has generously contributed a $100,000 gift to the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation. The renewed agreement underscores ESFCU’s continued dedication to fostering the growth of CSM students, faculty, staff, and broader college-wide initiatives.

ESFCU is poised to engage with each CSM campus through various programs as part of this enhanced collaboration. This includes the provision of financial consultations facilitated by certified credit union financial counselors, hosting financial education seminars, participating in speaking engagements, and contributing to mentorship programs. The credit union is also set to sponsor many college initiatives, firmly cementing its commitment to CSM’s holistic development. Pictured from left in the back row are CSM Foundation Interim Executive Director Toni Kruszka, ESFCU Business Development and Partnerships Vice President Dominic Powell, ESFCU Senior Vice President/Chief Strategic Growth Officer Kristy Mathey, CSM School of Professional and Technical Studies, Business Department Chair Tony Stout, CSM Foundation Chair Randall Williams, ESFCU On-site Financial Services Relationship Manager Kimberly Eubanks and CSM Foundation Development Operations Coordinator Kelly Porter. Seated in the first row from left are ESFCU President and CEO Girado Smith and CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson. Credit: College of Southern Maryland

The multifaceted partnership extends further to encompass support for various CSM Foundation events. ESFCU will be vital in bolstering alumni fundraisers, class registration days, commencements/convocation events, faculty appreciation events, and health and wellness fairs. This comprehensive involvement aims to create a vibrant and supportive ecosystem within the college community.

ESFCU’s support is not limited to financial contributions. The credit union has actively participated in CSM initiatives, including providing a $3,000 annual scholarship for students. The Maurice Erly Professional Development Award, a yearly $1,000 grant for college faculty, showcases ESFCU’s commitment to nurturing academic excellence. The Warming Hearts and Hands event, an initiative that provides winter accessories and personal care items for CSM students and their families, further exemplifies the credit union’s dedication to the community.

Toni Kruszka, Interim Executive Director of CSM Foundation, expressed profound gratitude, stating, “As CSM prepares for Giving Tuesday 2023, the college is enormously grateful to the ESFCU team today, and every day, for their unwavering commitment to this institution and student success.”

This substantial gift from ESFCU aligns with the upcoming Giving Tuesday 2023, amplifying the impact of their support on the College of Southern Maryland. As both entities continue their collaborative journey, the $100,000 contribution is a testament to ESFCU’s enduring commitment to fostering educational excellence and community well-being.

