In a troubling incident at John Hanson Middle School during morning arrival on November 14, three students allegedly assaulted another student. The assailants were swiftly separated, and the victim received immediate attention from the school nurse.

According to information provided by school officials, in compliance with Maryland law, two of the involved students, presumably underage, cannot face legal charges. Nevertheless, both are expected to encounter disciplinary measures from the Charles County Public Schools.

Meanwhile, charges are pending against the third student, who, being of the appropriate age, can be charged as a juvenile. The local authorities are actively investigating the incident.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with pertinent information to come forward. PFC Hancock can be reached at 301-609-3282, extension 0499. The authorities are keen to gather as much information as possible to aid in the ongoing investigation.

The assault occurred during the school’s morning arrival, a time when the campus is typically bustling with students and staff. The immediate intervention by school personnel underscores the commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of students within the educational environment.

After receiving attention from the school nurse, the injured student is reported to be in stable condition. The school administration cooperates fully with law enforcement to ensure a thorough investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...