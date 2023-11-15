In a groundbreaking initiative, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has rolled out a Mobile Mussel Propagation Trailer, an innovative project aimed at raising imperiled freshwater mussels and reintroducing them to the waters of the Susquehanna River basin. The hatchery, operational since October, is a first-of-its-kind, fully functional mobile facility currently stationed at Susquehanna State Park.

At the heart of the initiative is recognizing freshwater mussels’ vital role in water filtration, akin to oysters in saltwater environments. Matt Ashton, a DNR natural resources biologist involved in the project, emphasized its uniqueness during the public unveiling at DNR Science Week in October. “At this point, it’s one of a kind, no one else has this,” Ashton declared. Katie Philipp., a Chesapeake Climate and Conservation Corps member, and Lena Sawyers, a natural resources technician, demonstrate the video display at the hatchery. Photo by Joe Zimmermann, Maryland DNR. DNR natural resources biologist extracts larvae from an adult yellow lamp mussel. Photo by Joe Zimmermann, Maryland DNR. Mussel larvae live off the gills of fish for two weeks in their early life, feeding off nutrients until they can survive on their own and separate. The hatchery uses largemouth bass and sunfish. Photo by Joe Zimmermann, Maryland DNR. Adult mussels are kept in tanks after scientists collect them from the Susquehanna River. Photo by Joe Zimmermann, Maryland DNR. Lena Sawyers, a natural resources technician, points out the trailer’s fish setup of fish tanks to DNR Deputy Secretary David Goshorn. Photo by Joe Zimmermann, Maryland DNR.

The Mobile Mussel Propagation Trailer functions as a hatchery and educational outreach tool. Custom-built to fit the trailer’s space, the lab has tanks, pipes, cooling systems, and workspaces. It currently houses juvenile mussels from the Susquehanna River, focusing on yellow lampmussels for its inaugural stock.

Zach Taylor, the DNR freshwater mussel hatchery manager, highlighted the hatchery’s significance in public outreach. The mobile nature of the facility allows staff to tow it to different locations, providing an opportunity to educate residents about the importance of freshwater mussels. Additionally, the hatchery minimizes travel and handling stress on mussels during the return of broodstock to the river.

The hatchery’s operations mirror the natural mussel propagation process. DNR scientists collect mussels from the Susquehanna River, extract larvae from female mussels, and inoculate the larvae onto the fish’s gills. After approximately two weeks, the larvae metamorphose, falling off the fish, and are then collected for monitoring. Eventually, the juvenile mussels will be reintroduced into the river.

The fish crucial to the process, currently largemouth bass and sunfish, originate from aquaculture labs at North Harford High School in Pylesville, supported by DNR. The overall goal is to increase the number of mussels in Maryland waters, where 14 out of 16 native species face imperilment due to habitat loss or poor water quality.

While facing challenges, the Mobile Mussel Propagation Trailer is set for a trial run this fall and coming spring, with plans to transform 100,000 mussels in the spring. Ashton acknowledged the unique advantage of the mobile trailer in terms of construction speed, costing $95,541, compared to the extended timeline of a brick-and-mortar hatchery.

Following its location at Susquehanna State Park this fall, the trailer will move to the Joseph Manning Hatchery for the winter. In the spring, it will return to Susquehanna State Park or support other restoration projects, possibly traveling to different stream sites for local mussel releases, contingent on access to suitable facilities.

The DNR scientists are also contemplating bringing the mobile hatchery to public events to fulfill its primary goal of public outreach. The environmental benefits of freshwater mussels remain relatively unknown, and the hatchery aims to raise awareness, especially among children and students, as an influential environmental education tool.

As Taylor emphasized, “You never know when you’re going to have that impact on someone.” The Mobile Mussel Propagation Trailer is a beacon of innovation and education, contributing to Maryland’s commitment to preserving its freshwater ecosystems.

