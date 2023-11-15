The Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) marked a significant milestone as 16 correctional officers, including nine from the Charles County Detention Center, graduated from the Corrections Entrance Level Training Program (CELTP), Session 70. The graduation ceremony at La Plata High School recognized the dedication and accomplishment of these officers who completed the rigorous eleven-week Basic Corrections Academy.

Charles County Detention Center Director Ryan Ross expressed his congratulations, stating, “We congratulate each of these officers, as well as their families, upon completing the academy. We are proud of their commitment and decision to serve in this profession. We also recognize and thank our outstanding Academy Staff for their dedication to training and preparing all officers for a challenging and deeply rewarding career.”

The program, exceeding the state minimum, ensures that correctional officers are well-equipped in local correctional facilities across Maryland.

During the ceremony, SMCJA instructors presented awards to outstanding graduates. Taylor Williams of Charles County received the Scholastic Achievement Award, boasting an impressive 98.40 percent GPA. Ward Grove, also from Charles County, earned an honorable mention with a 98.21 percent GPA, while Gissell Garrido-Bautista, another Charles County graduate, achieved over 95.0 percent GPA.

Kolbey Cooper, a Charles County correctional officer, was honored with the prestigious Steve Allen Leadership Award, named after one of the SMCJA’s original founders. D’Lante Briscoe from St. Mary’s County received the Highest Physical Fitness Award.

Sheriff Troy Berry, CCDC Director Ryan Ross, and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office extended their congratulations and warm welcome to the following graduates:

Correctional Officer Kolbey Cooper Correctional Officer Romelisa Francois Correctional Officer Gissell Garrido-Bautista Correctional Officer Ward Grove Correctional Officer Ronald Scott Correctional Officer Justin Thompson Correctional Officer Dylan Walker Correctional Officer Taylor Williams Correctional Officer Niko Woodland

The celebration also acknowledged the successful completion of the academy by partners in Calvert County and St. Mary’s County, with best wishes extended to all for long and distinguished careers. The event highlighted the collaborative effort in ensuring that correctional officers are prepared for the challenges and responsibilities of their roles within the criminal justice system.

