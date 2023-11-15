LEONARDTOWN, MD – In a recent session, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) addressed various community matters, from commemorations and retirements to infrastructure and public safety initiatives.

The meeting commenced with the customary invocation and pledge, setting the tone for the session. The Commissioners swiftly approved the consent agenda, a routine step to green-light routine items.

The highlights of the meeting were proclamations acknowledging World Children’s Day, the Great American Smokeout, and Giving Tuesday, underlining the county’s commitment to various causes. Additionally, Patricia Smith received a commendation for her remarkable 50 years of service to the St. Mary’s County Health Department. The Commissioners also took a moment to recognize the 2023 Citizens Academy program graduates.

A pivotal session decision involved the approval to schedule a public hearing for considering an amendment to the Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan, demonstrating the CSMC’s attention to matters of public interest.

During the County Administrator’s time, the following actions were taken:

Approval of the St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) FY24-26 Title VI Implementation Plan.

Acceptance of FDR Blvd. into the County Highway Maintenance System, accompanied by renaming Fire Department Ln. to FDR Blvd. and designating bicycle lanes, speed regulations (35 MPH), and yield intersections at the three FDR Blvd roundabouts.

Approval of the resolution recognizing November 22, 2023, and December 26, 2023, as additional paid holidays for employees in calendar year 2023.

Among these decisions, the green signal to the St. Mary’s County School Zone Speed Camera Safety Program will be scrutinized in a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. today at the Chesapeake Building.

In a bid to enhance local infrastructure, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Phase 3A of FDR Blvd. is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. today. Following this, the Commissioners will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. for the public hearing on the proposed speed camera safety program ordinance.

Notably, the Commissioners clarified that there will be no meeting on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The next CSMC business meeting is slated for Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

Those seeking further details on CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live on Tuesday mornings on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95, or as a replay on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Moreover, the meetings are accessible for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel. For additional information on SMCG, please visit stmaryscountymd.gov.

