LATHAM, N.Y., Nov. 13 — Tray Mobray, the 5-5 sophomore guard hailing from Glen Burnie, Md., has been crowned the United East Conference Women’s Basketball Volt Division Defensive Player of the Week, a prestigious accolade announced by the league office on Monday afternoon. This marks Mowbray’s inaugural recognition as the player of the week in her promising career.

Mobray was pivotal in steering the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team to an encouraging start in the 2023-24 season, amassing a commendable 2-1 record. Her noteworthy contributions included an impressive statistical performance, averaging 11.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 steals, and 2.7 assists over the week.

The season opener witnessed Mobray’s standout performance, setting career-bests with 22 points and eight rebounds, coupled with a season-high four steals, guiding her team to a hard-fought 72-67 victory over Hood College on Nov. 8. Building on this momentum, she continued to showcase her defensive prowess in a 60-48 triumph over Penn State Lehigh Valley on Nov. 10, contributing five points, four steals, and four boards.

While the week showcased moments of triumph, it also presented challenges. In the championship game of the Jamie L. Roberts Memorial Tournament on Nov. 11, the St. Mary’s squad faced a 63-50 defeat against the University of Saint Joseph. Despite the loss, Mobray demonstrated resilience, concluding the game with an impressive stat line of eight points, eight rebounds, four steals, and a career-high four assists.

Mobray’s stellar defensive performance has not gone unnoticed in the United East Conference standings. She currently stands as the second-highest in the conference for steals, tallying an impressive 12 steals in total, and is tied for the fifth position with an average of 4.0 steals per game.

This recognition not only highlights Mobray’s individual achievements but also underscores her instrumental role in the team’s overall success. As St. Mary’s College of Maryland continues its basketball campaign, Mobray’s skills and dedication are poised to be a driving force for the team in the challenges that lie ahead.

