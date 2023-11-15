SHADY SIDE, MD — In a devastating incident on November 12, 2023, at approximately 11:10 a.m., authorities responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on Shady Side Road at Deep Cove Road in Shady Side. The incident involved a 2022 Toyota Rav4 traveling eastbound on Shady Side Road.

According to the preliminary investigation conducted by law enforcement, the Toyota Rav4 departed on the right side of the road, ultimately colliding with a drainage ditch. The impact of the crash led the vehicle to strike a fence and a BGE pole. Tragically, the driver, identified as 24-year-old Jason Jose Solano from Rockville, Maryland, and the passenger, 27-year-old Christian Alvarado from Lanham, Maryland, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash site, situated at the intersection of Shady Side Road and Deep Cove Road, has become a focal point for investigators from the Traffic Safety Section. The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under thorough examination as authorities work to piece together the events leading up to the fatal crash.

Details of the Incident:

Vehicle Involved: 2022 Toyota Rav4

2022 Toyota Rav4 Driver: Jason Jose Solano, a 24-year-old male from Rockville, Maryland, sustained fatal injuries.

Jason Jose Solano, a 24-year-old male from Rockville, Maryland, sustained fatal injuries. Passenger: Christian Alvarado, a 27-year-old male from Lanham, Maryland, also suffered fatal injuries.

The Shady Side community is grappling with the loss of these two young lives, and the incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability and gravity of road accidents. Authorities have not disclosed whether external factors, such as weather conditions or mechanical issues, played a role in the crash.

As is standard protocol, the investigation is conducted with precision and diligence to ascertain the sequence of events leading up to the tragedy. The Traffic Safety Section is working to gather evidence, analyze the crash scene, and interview potential witnesses to understand the incident comprehensively.

Residents and commuters are urged to exercise caution in the vicinity of Shady Side Road at Deep Cove Road, as the investigation may temporarily affect traffic flow.

The identities of the deceased have been released to the public, and the families of Jason Jose Solano and Christian Alvarado are undoubtedly enduring a difficult time. The broader community extends its condolences and support during this heartbreaking period.

Like this: Like Loading...