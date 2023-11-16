In a strategic move to enhance career and technical education (CTE) for high school students, the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) and Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) have announced the expansion of their Early College Program. The initiative includes the introduction of three new technical certification pathways, allowing students to delve into medical coding, pharmacy technician, or electrical trades.

Under the new programs slated to commence in the next school year, high school students can engage in two-year programs, earning certifications that directly align with workforce demands. The collaborative effort aims to equip students with immediate employment skills and industry certifications, fostering a seamless transition into the workforce.

CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson expressed the institution’s commitment to providing essential workforce training, stating, “Through strong collaboration and a shared commitment to student success, CSM is honored to work alongside Charles County Public Schools to expand our partnership to provide essential workforce training to high school students that lead to sustainable career opportunities.”

Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the significance of these new programs in providing students with practical skills and industry-recognized certifications. “These new programs provide more opportunities for students to enter a CTE career pathway while earning college credits,” said Navarro.

The technical certification pathways are part of the CCPS/CSM Early College Program, wherein students attend CSM classes while completing their high school graduation credits. Ideal for students entering their junior year of high school, the programs open avenues for immediate entry into the workforce or continued education at a four-year institution or CSM.

Current CCPS sophomores and juniors can apply for the Early College Program starting in January 2024, with specific criteria to meet. The newly introduced pathways include Medical Coding, Pharmacy Technician, and Electrical Trades certifications.

For the Medical Coding Certification Program, students can earn college credits and a certificate in medical coding, enabling them to work in the healthcare field. The Pharmacy Technician Certification Program offers a similar structure, with students earning credits and a pharmacy technician certificate, qualifying them to work alongside pharmacists.

The Electrical Certificate Program provides students with certifications in the electrical field, including NCCER Core and Electrical Level 1, OSHA-10, and NSC First Aid/CPR/AED. Graduates from this program can seamlessly enter electrical apprenticeships.

Additionally, for the 2024-25 school year, CCPS and CSM have finalized an associate degree pathway in Business Administration, allowing students to graduate high school with an associate degree in business administration.

The current Early College cohort includes 61 CCPS seniors and 73 CCPS juniors, representing all seven CCPS high schools. Students attend CSM La Plata campus courses, with CCPS providing transportation.

The expansion of the Early College Program signifies a proactive approach by CSM and CCPS in addressing the evolving needs of the workforce, providing high school students with tangible skills and certifications for a successful transition into the professional realm.

