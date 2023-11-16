CHARLOTTE HALL, MD – In a move that promises to elevate the Dunkin’ experience for patrons in Charlotte Hall, the renowned franchise is set to celebrate the grand opening of its newly remodeled Next Generation restaurant on Friday, November 17th. The event at 30170 Three Notch Road will kick off at 9:00 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, ushering in a new era for the beloved Dunkin’ brand in the heart of St. Mary’s.

The grand opening will showcase the revamped store and feature a check presentation ceremony at 10:00 a.m. Dunkin’ franchisee Maria Icaza will present a $500 grant to Medstar Health: Hospice of St. Mary’s, emphasizing Dunkin’s commitment to community engagement and support.

Exciting features of the remodeled restaurant include a modern design that creates an approachable, positive, and energetic environment. The interior, characterized by openness, vibrant colors, and carefully selected materials, sets the stage for a contemporary Dunkin’ experience.

Dunkin’s premium pours are added to the allure, with signature cold beverages now served through an innovative tap system. Eight consistently cold beverages, including iced coffee, iced tea, cold beer, and nitro-infused cold beer, are sure to tantalize the taste buds of Dunkin’ enthusiasts. Crew members will also employ top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to craft hand-crafted drinks to order.

For those seeking convenience, Dunkin’ on Demand is a notable addition. The store plans to integrate digital kiosks, allowing guests to order with or without assistance from a crew member. An area dedicated to mobile pickups aims to streamline the experience for members of the Dunkin’ Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App, allowing them to breeze in and out of the restaurant with unprecedented efficiency.

The 2,000-square-foot restaurant, located at 30170 Three Notch Road, employs approximately 25 crew members, ensuring that guests receive attentive service during the daily operating hours from 4:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

As an extra treat for early birds, the first 100 customers at the grand opening will be rewarded with Free Coffee for a Year, making the event a must-attend for Dunkin’ enthusiasts in the Charlotte Hall area.

For more information about Dunkin’, visit www.dunkindonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog for notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this exciting Dunkin’ milestone in Charlotte Hall on Friday, November 17th, starting at 9:00 a.m. Bring your enthusiasm, as Dunkin’ promises a celebration filled with giveaways, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the presentation of a generous grant to Medstar Health: Hospice of St. Mary’s.

