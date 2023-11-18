The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Hawks women’s basketball team faced a challenging game against Cheyney University, ultimately losing 66-50 on November 16. This defeat pushes CSM’s record to 0-3 in the season’s early stages.

The game began with both teams struggling to establish a consistent rhythm in their half-court sets. CSM kept the contest close in the first quarter, trailing just 15-8. The Hawks showcased their defensive prowess by creating turnovers and applying effective half-court pressure, frequently disrupting Cheyney’s passing lanes.

Despite their defensive efforts, CSM found it difficult to convert these opportunities into points on the offensive end. Their struggle to capitalize on the turnovers they forced was a significant factor in the game’s outcome.

Cheyney began to extend their lead from the second quarter onwards as the match progressed, gradually outpacing the Hawks. CSM’s offensive struggles continued throughout the game, hindering their ability to mount a comeback.

Individually, sophomore Angeleen Mulero emerged as a key player for CSM. Mulero led her team in scoring with 19 points, achieving a commendable 7-14 shooting from the field and securing 4-6 from the free-throw line. In addition to her scoring prowess, she contributed four assists and led the team with four steals.

Another standout performance came from sophomore Lillian Reynolds, close to achieving a triple-double. Reynolds scored eight points, grabbed eight rebounds, and impressively blocked 11 shots, a career-high for her.

Despite these individual highlights, the collective effort was not enough for CSM to secure a victory. The team’s overall performance highlighted the need for improvement in converting defensive successes into offensive gains.

Looking ahead, the Hawks aim to secure their first win of the season as they host Johnson County Community College on November 17 at 5 p.m. This upcoming game presents an opportunity for CSM to reassess their strategies and seek a much-needed victory to kickstart their season. The team’s ability to learn from this loss and adapt their gameplay will be crucial in their pursuit of success in the forthcoming matches.

