Washington, D.C., is set to bloom spectacularly with the 2024 National Cherry Blossom Festival, scheduled from March 20 to April 14. The announcement was made during a special launch event at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center’s Pavilion Room.

The Festival, a much-anticipated spring event, will feature various exciting programs and events. This year’s celebration promises to be particularly memorable, underscoring the longstanding friendship between the United States and Japan. The 2024 edition of the Festival has garnered significant support, with ANA (All Nippon Airways) joining as a Leadership Circle Sponsor alongside Events DC and Amazon.

Diana Mayhew, President and CEO of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming celebration. “Every year, thousands of visitors come to the Nation’s Capital to welcome spring in the most joyous way through the National Cherry Blossom Festival,” Mayhew said. “Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the blooming cherry trees, the 2024 Festival will be remembered as we celebrate the enduring friendship between the United States and Japan through art, culture, performances, and more.”

The launch event featured key figures such as Sybongile Cook, Director of Business Development and Strategy for the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, and Minister Koichi Ai, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Japan. Additionally, Allyson Browne McKithen, Vice President of International Programs at TCMA, appeared.

Nicolas Shi, a prominent Washington, D.C. resident and artist with a diverse background, was unveiled as the Official Artist of the 2024 Festival. His artwork, characterized by ‘pop cubism’, reflects his Latin American roots, Chinese heritage, and American education. “I am immensely honored to have been selected as the official artist for the 2024 National Cherry Blossom Festival,” said Shi. He aims to capture the ephemeral beauty of cherry blossoms and the Washington Monument in a contemporary and vibrant style. Shi’s journey from El Salvador to the United States and his diverse cultural influences significantly shaped his artistic expression.

The Festival is not just a celebration of spring but a cultural bridge, reinforcing the ties between the United States and Japan. It’s a canvas where art, culture, and community unite in a colorful and jubilant display. As Washington, D.C., prepares to “paint the town pink,” the Festival is poised to offer an unforgettable experience for residents and visitors alike.

For further details and updates on the National Cherry Blossom Festival, interested parties can visit the official website at NationalCherryBlossomFestival.org.

