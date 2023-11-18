“The Nice Guys,” a 2016 American neo-noir buddy action-comedy, emerges as an underrated standout in its genre, gaining recommendations for its blend of humor and mystery, despite not being widely discussed. Co-written and directed by Shane Black, the film is produced by Joel Silver and features Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling in leading roles, supported by a talented cast including Angourie Rice, Matt Bomer, Margaret Qualley, Keith David, and Kim Basinger.

Set in 1977 Los Angeles, “The Nice Guys” centers around Holland March (Gosling), a private investigator, and Jackson Healy (Crowe), a hired enforcer. The duo teams up to solve the case of a missing teenage girl, played by Qualley. The film’s setting provides a rich backdrop, combining the vibrancy of the ’70s with the gritty elements of a noir narrative.

The film premiered on May 11, 2016, in Hollywood and was subsequently screened at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival on May 15. Warner Bros. Pictures released it in the United States on May 20, 2016. Critics praised the film for its effective blend of humor and mystery, particularly lauding the performances of Crowe and Gosling. Despite its positive reviews and a strong cast, “The Nice Guys” grossed $62 million against a $50 million budget, indicating a modest commercial performance.

The film’s reception among viewers, however, tells a different story. Enthusiasts of the movie, including podcasters Steve and Tara from “The Decision Reel,” highly recommend “The Nice Guys,” citing it as a film that deserves more attention. Interestingly, neither Steve nor Tara picked Gosling or Crowe as their favorite character in the movie, a testament to the film’s well-rounded cast and character development.

"The Decision Reel" offers a platform for movie enthusiasts to share their opinions and insights on various films. Their discussion of "The Nice Guys" reflects a genuine appreciation for the film's unique attributes, a sentiment echoed by many who have discovered this cinematic gem.

The film’s blend of comedy, action, and noir elements, combined with its 1970s setting, offers a distinct experience for viewers. Its portrayal of the chemistry between Gosling and Crowe’s characters adds depth to the narrative, making it more than just a typical buddy comedy.

Despite its modest box office returns, “The Nice Guys” stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of well-crafted stories that blend genres and offer something beyond the mainstream. It remains a film worth watching for those seeking a mix of laughter, intrigue, and a touch of nostalgia.

