WALDORF, MD – This fall, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is bringing an eclectic mix of drama, mystery, and whimsy to the stage with various plays across their high schools, ranging from crime dramas to classic Shakespearean comedies. The line-up promises to offer something for every theatre enthusiast in the community.

Henry E. Lackey High School is set to present “DNA” from November 16 to 18, starting at 6:30 p.m. each evening. The play, rated PG-13, navigates themes of bullying and peer pressure, intertwined with elements of a crime drama. The school is located at 3000 Chicamuxen Road in Indian Head.

Adding a twist to a Shakespearean classic, North Point High School will perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on November 16 through 18 at 7 p.m. This rendition sets the play in the 1950s, offering a fresh take on the beloved comedy. Tickets are available online at North Point’s Ludus website, and the school is situated at 2500 Davis Road in Waldorf.

Thomas Stone High School is keeping the Halloween spirit alive with “In a Grove: Four Japanese Ghost Stories.” This play, exploring supernatural tales from a forgotten village, will be staged at 6:30 p.m. from November 16 to 18. The school is located at 3785 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf.

Maurice J. McDonough High School prepares to delight audiences with “Curtains,” a musical comedy whodunit, from December 1 to 3. The PG-rated teen edition of the show offers a unique blend of musical theater and mystery, with tickets available at MHS Drama’s Booktix site.

La Plata High School invites audiences on a journey with “Into the Woods” from December 7 to 9 at 6:30 p.m. This Tony-winning musical interweaves various Brothers Grimm stories, offering a captivating experience. La Plata High School is at 6035 Radio Station Road in La Plata.

St. Charles High School will charm families with the timeless story of “Charlotte’s Web” on December 8 through 10. The classic tale of Wilbur and his barnyard friends will be told in performances at 7 p.m. on December 8 and 9, and at 2 p.m. on December 9 and 10. Tickets can be purchased at GoFan.

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) adds to the theatrical season with “The Addams Family” musical, set for 7:30 p.m. on November 17 and 18, and a 3 p.m. show on November 19. The performances will be held at the La Plata campus, 8730 Mitchell Road.

Earlier this month, Westlake High School opened the fall play season with its production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

A showcase of this year’s plays can be found at the CCPSTV Vimeo site at CCPS TV Drama Previews, offering a glimpse into the diverse theatrical talents of Charles County’s students. With this array of performances, CCPS is set to provide engaging and entertaining experiences for audiences of all ages.

Like this: Like Loading...