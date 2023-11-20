BALTIMORE, MD – Recent data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed a mixed economic scenario for Maryland in October 2023. The state experienced a reduction in total jobs by 11,100 while maintaining a low unemployment rate of 1.7%, the lowest in the United States.

The job market in Maryland showed varied trends across different sectors. Positive job creation was observed in the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sectors, adding 1,500 jobs, and the Other Services sector, with an increase of 800 jobs. However, several sectors faced declines in employment. Notably, the Professional and Business Services sector lost 3,100 jobs, followed by the Public sector with a decrease of 2,800 jobs. Other sectors such as Mining, Logging, Construction, Private Education and Health, Leisure and Hospitality, Manufacturing, Financial Activities, and Information also witnessed job losses ranging from 800 to 1,700 positions.

Despite the monthly decline, Maryland’s job market has shown resilience over a longer period. The preliminary employment growth estimate for September 2023 was revised to show an upward trend, indicating a gain of 17,000 jobs, an increase from the previously estimated 11,200. This adjustment showcases a stronger performance than initially reported. Over the past three months, from July to October, Maryland’s job growth rate of 0.6% surpassed the national average of 0.4%. This indicates a steady economic expansion in the state compared to the broader United States.

Furthermore, Maryland’s unemployment rate, at 1.7%, remains near historical lows. The only month with a lower rate was September 2023, highlighting the state’s robust labor market. These figures suggest a unique economic landscape where job losses coexist with a remarkably low unemployment rate.

For those interested in more detailed and immediate insights into the state’s employment situation, the Maryland Department of Labor encourages visiting the BLS website. The department’s website also offers updated employment data, but there may be a slight delay in refreshing the database due to the direct data transfer from BLS servers.

As Maryland navigates these economic changes, the contrasting dynamics of job losses in various sectors alongside a record-low unemployment rate present a complex picture of the state’s labor market. The trends suggest a need for a nuanced understanding of the state’s economic health, balancing job losses in specific industries with overall low unemployment rates and steady job growth in other sectors.

