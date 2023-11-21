The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) has embarked on an ambitious endeavor with the Energetics Comprehensive Modernization Plan (ECMP) to overhaul the Navy’s arsenal infrastructure, ensuring readiness for wartime demands. This initiative was showcased during an Industry Day on November 1, hosted at the College of Southern Maryland’s Velocity Center, where over 50 organizations gathered to explore potential partnerships.

The ECMP, encompassing over 500 infrastructure modernization projects, is designed to enhance the Navy’s capacity for munitions production, addressing immediate demands and preparing for future surge and replenishment needs. This strategic plan is pivotal for meeting the near-term requirements and laying the groundwork for next-generation munitions capabilities.

NSWC IHD’s commanding officer, Capt. Steve Duba highlighted the unique role of the Indian Head Division in national defense. Established 130 years ago, this facility has been instrumental in developing explosives, propellants, and energetic materials for ordnance and propulsion systems, contributing significantly to various national conflicts since 1890. Capt. Duba emphasized, “There is nowhere in the country that does all the things done at Indian Head Division. And that makes us special.”

Located in Charles County, Maryland, the NSWC IHD has a storied history in ordnance manufacturing, dating back to its designation as the Naval Powder Factory during World War I. The center has consistently advanced the state of the art in naval munitions and warfighting capabilities.

In the current geopolitical landscape, the U.S. faces urgent challenges in sustaining deterrence, particularly against the People’s Republic of China, and in responding to global conflicts, such as Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and tensions involving Hamas in Israel. According to Jim Sherman, the project manager for command modernization, the Department of Defense is pivoting towards a deterrence-focused environment, necessitating a robust modernization of naval munitions readiness and capacity.

NSWC Indian Head Division’s responsibilities extend beyond ordnance manufacturing. They encompass a comprehensive approach to energetics, including research and development, testing, product delivery, fleet support, demilitarization, and explosive ordnance disposal.

The Industry Day event featured insights from Capt. Duba, Jim Sherman, and Pamela Minor, a procurement specialist counselor with Maryland’s APEX Accelerator, aid Maryland-based small businesses in government contracting. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with key leaders, including Greg Simmons, the command’s Director of Infrastructure.

Simmons stressed the need for new and increased business partnerships to support the vast scope of upcoming architectural and engineering efforts. The ECMP’s far-reaching impact is expected to be generational, benefiting not just Charles County or Maryland but the entire nation.

This comprehensive modernization initiative marks a significant step in strengthening the Navy’s arsenal capabilities, ensuring preparedness for future challenges and contributing to national defense in an ever-evolving global landscape.

