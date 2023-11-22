LEONARDTOWN, MD – Wayne Carroll Key, Jr., 44, of Lexington Park, Maryland, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, followed by another life sentence. This sentence, announced today by State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling, comes after Key’s conviction for the 2021 double homicide of a six-year-old child and her mother.

Key’s trial, which spanned eight days in April 2023, concluded with a St. Mary’s County jury finding him guilty of two counts each of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and first-degree assault. The case, described by the Honorable Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis as entirely based on circumstantial evidence, involved over 200 pieces of evidence and testimony from more than forty witnesses.

The prosecution depicted the murders as particularly heinous. The child, who was the sole eyewitness to her mother’s murder, was subsequently killed by Key in an attempt to cover up the initial crime. State’s Attorney Sterling expressed hope that the sentencing would bring some peace to the victims’ family, acknowledging the brutality and premeditation of Key’s actions.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, Chief of the Special Victims Unit, represented the State in the sentencing. Her arguments highlighted the deliberate and merciless nature of Key’s crimes.

Detective Tyler Payne of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation, contributing significantly to the compilation of evidence that ultimately led to Key’s conviction.

Judge Stanalonis, overseeing the case, emphasized the compelling nature of the circumstantial evidence presented. The verdict and subsequent sentencing mark a significant conclusion to a case that has impacted the St. Mary’s County community deeply.

The sentencing of Key brings closure to a case that has lingered in the public consciousness since the tragic events of November 20, 2021. The life sentence without parole, followed by an additional life sentence, reflects the severity of the crimes and the justice system’s response to such acts of violence.

Like this: Like Loading...