As the holiday season approaches, consumer advocates in Maryland are raising alarms about the heightened risk of scams targeting the state’s older population. According to recent Federal Trade Commission (FTC) data, Maryland has witnessed over 30,000 instances of fraud in just the first nine months of the year, placing it fourth in the nation for impostor scams.

The most prevalent form of deception in Maryland is the impostor scam, where fraudsters impersonate officials from government agencies, banks, or credit card companies through phone calls, texts, or online communication. These scammers typically demand personal information or payment.

Jen Holz, AARP Maryland’s Associate State Director of Outreach, emphatically cautions against sharing personal details with unsolicited callers. “Never, ever, ever give any identifiable information to anyone who has contacted you over the phone,” Holz advises. She suggests that if there’s any uncertainty about the legitimacy of the contact, individuals should independently verify by calling their bank or credit card company directly.

The AARP has been actively involved in educating the public about these scams. Their efforts include hosting online fraud-education events and periodic document-shredding events to prevent identity theft. Maryland residents can visit AARP.org/MD for more details on these initiatives.

The increasing accessibility of artificial intelligence technologies has enabled scammers to enhance their tactics. One notable example is the “Grandparents scam,” where a caller posing as a distressed relative urges the senior to send money. Modern technology allows fraudsters to mimic the voice of a loved one but also to spoof caller IDs, making the scam seem more credible.

Holz warns of the scammers’ preference for payment methods that are difficult to trace, such as cryptocurrency and gift cards. “If they ask you for a gift card or to go buy a gift card to pay off a debt, then you know instantly, without a shadow of a doubt, it is a scam,” she asserts, emphasizing that gift cards should only be used for their intended purpose – as gifts.

Beyond impostor scams, the FTC monitors various fraudulent activities related to online shopping, investments, job opportunities, debt management, and sweepstakes. Holz notes the sophistication of these fraudsters, underscoring that they target individuals of all backgrounds, ages, and education levels. AARP aims to foster a culture that focuses on the scammers as the problem rather than shaming the victims.

As the holiday season intensifies, Maryland’s older residents are urged to remain vigilant and skeptical of unsolicited personal information or money requests. With the right knowledge and precautions, they can better protect themselves from becoming victims of these increasingly sophisticated scams.

