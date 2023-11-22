NANJEMOY, MD – The Thanksgiving spirit is alive and thriving at Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, where a simple classroom event has blossomed into a cherished community tradition over 34 years. The school recently celebrated its annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner, steeped in history and communal bonding.

The brainchild of the late Elvira Barnes, a former Mt. Hope guidance counselor, the Thanksgiving dinner has evolved from a small classroom gathering to a schoolwide and community-wide celebration. Initially envisioned by Barnes as a way to involve parents more closely in school activities, the event has grown in scale and significance, drawing in students, parents, and the broader community. Members of the Crimson and Violet Circle of Friends were among the guests at the Senior Citizen Thanksgiving Community Dinner at the school. Credit: Charles County Public SChools Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School students and twin brothers Malachi Daniels, left, and Micheal-Angelo Daniels play “Ode to Joy” on the violin during the recent Senior Citizen Thanksgiving Community Dinner at the school. Credit: Charles County Public SChools Sadie Davis, a student at Henry E. Lackey High School, left, talks with Mark Hashagen, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Welcome during the Senior Citizen Thanksgiving Community Dinner at Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School. Credit: Charles County Public SChools Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School students performed songs during the recent Senior Citizen Thanksgiving Community Dinner at the school. Credit: Charles County Public SChools

This year’s event, held on November 17, saw enthusiastic participation from both Mt. Hope students and Henry E. Lackey High School volunteers. These high school students, many of whom are Mt. Hope alumni, played a pivotal role in serving food and drinks, meaningfully connecting the past with the present. The dinner, coordinated with the help of parent liaison Betty Clark and school secretary Ellen Dobry, also included entertainment provided by the students, adding a festive air to the occasion.

The expansion of the event over the years has been remarkable. It has extended its reach to senior citizens in the Nanjemoy community, with invitations distributed through students, local churches, and senior centers. The celebration, which once occurred in individual classrooms, now occupies the school’s cafeteria, accommodating a larger and more diverse group of attendees.

Sarah Dobry, a sophomore at Lackey High School, reflected on the intergenerational aspect of the event, noting the value of learning from the experiences of senior citizens. This sentiment echoes the wider community’s appreciation for the event as a platform for sharing and learning across different age groups.

Mike Hoffman, the principal of Mt. Hope Elementary School, emphasized the significance of the Thanksgiving dinner as more than just a festive gathering. It represents a time for the community to reflect on gratitude and the collective effort to revive this beloved tradition, especially after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

Retired Mt. Hope employee Anna M. Craig fondly recalled the event’s origins when her daughter was in the second grade. She highlighted the love and fellowship permeating the dinner, bringing people together in a shared experience of joy and gratitude.

As the Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy community looks forward to the holiday season, the Thanksgiving Community Dinner stands as a testament to the enduring power of traditions, community involvement, and the simple joy of sharing a meal together. It’s a reminder of the values that lie at the heart of Thanksgiving: gratitude, community, and togetherness.

