In recent years, as the tradition of “DrinksGiving” or “Blackout Wednesday” has gained popularity, so has the recognition of the challenges it poses, especially for individuals struggling with substance use disorders. Thanksgiving Eve, known for its festive and social atmosphere, often involves heavy drinking, making it a potentially triggering and difficult time for those in recovery. Recognizing the need for support during this holiday season, Recovery Centers of America (RCA) has taken a proactive approach to create a positive and sober alternative known as “SoberGiving.”

SoberGiving at RCA celebrates hope, happiness, and lasting sobriety during the Thanksgiving holiday. The organization, dedicated to helping individuals overcome substance use disorders, offers these 5 steps to make it a SoberGiving holiday:

Stay active and engaged. Keeping busy helps divert attention from potential triggers and contributes to a sense of accomplishment. Stay connected to your supports. Whether it’s friends, family, or sponsors, having a support system can be crucial during challenging times. Participate in your local 12-step program. Some 12-step programs even offer 24-hour holiday meetings. Attend one of RCA’s support meetings. The RCA alumni team plays a crucial role in this initiative, hosting group support meetings and engaging in various activities to foster connection and encouragement. Visit the RCA website for topics and dates. Emphasize the importance of self-care during the holiday season. Carve out time for self-reflection, gratitude, and building a foundation for a healthier future.

As the tradition of “DrinksGiving” continues to gain momentum, RCA’s SoberGiving initiative stands as a beacon of hope and support for those on the path to recovery. By embracing the tips provided and participating in SoberGiving festivities, individuals can navigate Thanksgiving Eve and lay the foundation for a healthier and more fulfilling future.

Remember, help is one call away. Recovery Centers of America provides a lifeline for individuals seeking support during the holiday season, and the toll-free number 1-800-RECOVERY is readily available to connect individuals with the help they need. So, this SoberGiving season, let RCA extend a helping hand to those struggling, offering a path toward happiness, hope, and lasting sobriety. Recovery Centers of America Capital Region is located at 11100 Billingsley Road in Waldorf, Md.

Like this: Like Loading...