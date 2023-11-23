Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) successfully concluded its 2023 Middle School Archery Tournament on November 17, showcasing talent from seven CCPS middle schools. The event at Milton M. Somers Middle School featured a spirited competition among young archers, categorized by grade and gender into separate teams.

The tournament highlighted individual talents, with the top boy and girl archer receiving recognition from each grade for their exceptional performance. Nylah Donalson from Matthew Henson Middle School scored 156 points, leading the sixth-grade girls’ category, while Owen Holcomb from Piccowaxen Middle School topped the boys’ section with 158 points. Seventh-grade winners included Finley Poff from Piccowaxen with 118 points and Karsten Charlie Villanueva from Theodore G. Davis Middle School, who scored an impressive 165 points. In the eighth-grade category, Rowan Leonard from Piccowaxen and Jordan Strader from Davis led with 135 and 120 points, respectively.

Team performances were equally competitive, with awards distributed across first, second, and third places for each grade level. In the sixth grade, Piccowaxen Middle School girls’ and boys’ teams excelled, claiming first place with 222 and 308 points, respectively. Matthew Henson Middle School followed in second place for both boys’ and girls’ categories, with Davis Middle School securing third place in the same group.

Seventh-grade competitions saw Piccowaxen girls securing the top spot again with 193 points, while the Theodore G. Davis Middle School boys’ team outshone others with 307 points. Eighth-grade teams from Piccowaxen (girls) and Davis (boys) dominated their respective categories, adding to their schools’ overall achievements.

Piccowaxen Middle School emerged as the tournament’s overall winner, amassing an impressive total of 1,418 points. Theodore G. Davis Middle School followed with 1,208 points, and Matthew Henson Middle School rounded off the top three with 1,109 points. Other participating schools included Milton M. Somers, Mattawoman, John Hanson, and Benjamin Stoddert Middle Schools, each contributing to the competitive spirit of the event.

The tournament showcased the students’ archery skills and highlighted the dedication of Charles County Public Schools to promoting sports and extracurricular activities. The event’s success reflects the hard work and commitment of the students, teachers, and organizers and sets a high standard for future tournaments.

The CCPS Middle School Archery Tournament is a testament to the growing interest and talent in archery among middle school students. It provides a platform for young archers to display their skills and fosters a spirit of healthy competition and sportsmanship. The achievements of these young archers promise a bright future for the sport in the Charles County region.

