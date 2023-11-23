LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) has announced the opening of its nonprofit funding utility for the fiscal year (FY) 2025 budget cycle. This initiative, overseen by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC), is a significant opportunity for nonprofit organizations operating within the county.

The application process for this funding is detailed in the Notice of Funding Availability, accessible online at the county’s dedicated webpage (www.stmaryscountymd.gov/nonprofit). The notice emphasizes thoroughly reading the guidelines and utilizing the provided links. Notably, the application process is exclusively electronic, necessitating online submission of all applications.

Eligibility for this funding is limited to organizations holding nonprofit status and actively serving the St. Mary’s County community in Maryland. The deadline for submission of applications is set for January 12, 2024. Applicants are encouraged to begin the online application process without delay, benefiting from the system’s flexibility to save progress and edit submissions until the deadline.

In anticipation of queries and facilitating a smooth application process, SMCG has provided a dedicated email address (nonprofithelp@stmaryscountymd.gov) for potential applicants to submit their questions. Additionally, to assist applicants in navigating the online system, the SMCG’s Finance Department offers a one-hour training session. This session is scheduled for November 30, 2023, at 3 p.m., and interested parties are advised to contact Shelly Bean for registration by phone at (301) 475 4200 ext. 1211 or via the same email address.

Further to these developments, the CSMC is gearing up for its first Budget Work Session (BWS) for the upcoming fiscal year, slated for November 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. These sessions are pivotal in the budgetary process, providing a platform for discussion and decision-making regarding the allocation of funds. The BWS will be held in the CSMC Meeting Room on the 1st floor of the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown. The final adoption of the SMCG FY2025 Budget is scheduled for May 21, 2024.

For those interested in the decision-making process and transparency of the CSMC, related public documents and decisions are readily available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Moreover, these meetings are open to the public and broadcast live on the St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95. Additionally, meetings can be viewed on-demand on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel for those unable to attend, ensuring accessibility and transparency for all residents.

This announcement marks a significant step for St. Mary’s County nonprofit organizations, offering them a chance to secure funding and continue their valuable contributions to the community in the coming fiscal year.

