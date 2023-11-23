ST. MARY’S CITY, MD — In an exciting in-state non-conference clash, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team triumphed over Goucher College with a convincing 82-66 victory. The Seahawks, now standing at a 4-2 record, showcased a strong performance against the Gophers, who are yet to secure a win in their current season.

The game commenced with an intense first quarter, marked by frequent lead changes. St. Mary’s found its rhythm early thanks to Sam Blaylock’s trio of three-pointers in the opening minutes. The quarter concluded with the Seahawks gaining a slight edge, 19-16, propelled by critical baskets from Kristin Sabatini, Melanie Aguilar, and another three-pointer by Olivia Liszt.

Building on their momentum, St. Mary’s extended their lead in the second quarter. Aguilar and Blaylock continued to excel from the three-point line, and Liszt added two more to her tally. The team’s collective effort led to a 41-34 advantage at halftime, with a remarkable 47% shooting from the field and 40% from beyond the arc.

The second half saw Goucher attempting a comeback, quickly cutting down St. Mary’s lead. However, Amira Whitaker of the Seahawks responded emphatically, dominating offensively with a three-pointer followed by ten additional points, mainly through her mid-range prowess. Tray Mobray also contributed significantly, driving aggressively to earn free throws.

Despite Goucher’s persistent efforts to close the gap in the final quarter, St. Mary’s sealed their victory with a decisive 12-3 run. Mobray’s skillful drives and successful layups or earned free throws were instrumental in the Seahawks’ late-game dominance, culminating in their 82-66 win.

Highlighting the game were standout performances from Amira Whitaker, who had a career-high 19 points and eight rebounds, and Tray Mobray, with 15 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Notably, the Seahawks had five players scoring in double figures, showcasing their depth and teamwork.

The Seahawks’ next game is scheduled for November 29 at 6:00 PM against Stevenson in St. Mary’s City, Maryland, where they will look to continue their winning momentum.

Like this: Like Loading...